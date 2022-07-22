Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke promises revenge against Noles





FSU football Miami’s Superbowl. Remember when the Canes played the war song during their practices as they prepared to be rammed through Alabama for their 2021 season opener? The Canes defeated the Noles in the 2020 COVID season and came to Tallahassee chest out, the winners of four straight games against FSU. They thought they would steamroll the Noles when their new quarterback Tyler Van Dyke started to find his stride as they had won three straight games with him below center. However, the Noles jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the second quarter and a 20-7 lead at halftime. Miami scrambled back into the game, taking a 21-20 lead early in the fourth quarter and extending the lead to 28-20 before FSU made an 11-0 run in the final five minutes to take a 31-28 lead. take over with 26 seconds left. Tyler Van Dyke ended the game when he tried to nail the ball to stop the clock with just two seconds left to give the Noles the upset victory in front of a packed Doak Campbell Stadium. He became known as Tyler Van Spike, and FSU fans have had bragging rights throughout the offseason, but of all the losses, that still haunts him: “We’re going to get revenge, I promise you,” Van Dyke said of last year’s 31-28 defeat in Tallahassee. “The way the game ended last year was so disappointing. … Heavy loss. I think that just created a monster in us. I don’t think Coach Cristobal would be here if we won that game.” “We’re going to get revenge, I promise you. The way the game ended last year was so disappointing… Heavy loss. That just created a monster in us’ BOOM: Van Dyke, Mallory, Harvey: “We’ll be back here in December.” Miami trio make pact https://t.co/xwf2c6QfeE — Susan Miller Degnan (@smillerdegnan) July 22, 2022 The fact that Miami fans and players cite a loss to FSU as the catalyst to getting a coach as low as .500 is incredible and further proves my point about how much they think about FSU. Tyler Van Dyke finished that game 25-of-47 for 316 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. Two of those touchdowns were of the flukish variety, a tipped pass on third and goal and a screen pass that saw FSU miss a gazillion tackles. He was fired three times and lost a fumble that led to an FSU football touchdown. Miami has a lot of momentum this off-season with new head coach Mario Cristobal, but Miami is always the off-season winner. They have a manageable schedule, as usual in the ACC Coastal, outside games against Texas A&M, Clemson and FSU. Van Dyke and the Canes will have to wait until November 5, as the Noles will travel to Doak South before they have a chance at revenge. It should be another great rivalry game, and all the pressure will be on them at home in Cristobal’s first shot at the Noles. If they lose that match? That loss will take away a lot of ammunition from what they sell.

