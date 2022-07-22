Paradise’s Ryan Greene called up to the NHL 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen





This month has been a rollercoaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, NL. Things peaked when the 18-year-old was called up to the NHL on July 8, after bottoming out two days earlier when his hockey equipment was stolen. The forward, who was selected 57th by the Chicago Blackhawks with the 57th overall pick, called the draft “nervous” and said he was happy to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. “You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your name called. It’s just unbelievable,” Greene told CBC News on Thursday. “To be able to hug your family who is with you, they’ve done everything for me and they’ve supported me like that my whole career, so it’s been really great.” Greene said he would be around Chicago scouts year round, but his hopes weren’t pinned on one team. ‘Hockey was what I wanted to pursue’ He’s going to Calgary on Friday to try and earn a spot on the Canadian team at the World Junior Hockey Championships in December, but his road to the big leagues started 15 years ago when he started skating at the age of three. “I knew hockey was what I wanted to pursue,” he said. At age 14, he left home to attend South Kent School, a private prep school for boys in Connecticut, in his sophomore year of high school. “I think it’s done wonders for me. I’ve matured a lot and become more independent there,” he said. “I’ve always had a lot of passion for the game.” We spoke to Gamblers forward, Ryan Greene, as he reflects on his career in the UK and what the sport of hockey means to him in this week’s Player Spotlight Interview.#gogamers@ryangreene91 : https://t.co/Ps2oWjU0ha pic.twitter.com/bPQK58lJbI —@GamblersHockey After that, Greene played junior hockey for two years with the Green Bay Gamblers in Wisconsin in the United States Hockey League. “From there, I was eventually called up,” he said. But two days before the trip, the ice hit the ice at the Bell Center in Montreal, where Greene said the family vehicle had been stolen along with all his hockey gear. “It was pretty crazy and the week was going so well up to that point,” he said. “We pushed through it. Everyone was a little pissed off at first, but we knew the tour was coming and everyone was still super excited.” The theft meant Greene had to use new gear last week at the Blackhawks rookie camp, where competition with other elite prospects is fierce. “There’s definitely some kind of brain game going on. You think, ‘this is the last place I would want to break a pair of skates,'” he said. Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

