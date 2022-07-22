Michigan football kicks off statewide in Flint, with a special guest

FLINT, Mich. Jim Harbaugh has vowed to take his Michigan soccer team on a tour of the state this summer in an effort to showcase its beauty and history.

But the first stop Thursday started in earnest.

The more than 100 players and coaches were greeted by a cadre of police officers at Greater Flint’s Boys & Girls Club, a group led by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

There, Swanson promoted his IGNITE program aimed at eliminating generations of incarceration and urged Michigan players to consider who might watch them weekly during the season.

You are an inspiration to people, Swanson, who was appointed sheriff in 2020 and a graduate of the University of Michigan, told the players. You have a talent and you have a platform that most people never have. You are a champion, and people are watching you all over the world.

You have the talent; you have the ability to reach people. You can inspire people.

The trip is sort of a return to normalcy for the adventurous Harbaugh, who made headlines when he took his Michigan football team on privately funded trips to Italy in 2017, France in 2018 and South Africa in 2019. The COVID-19 -19 pandemic made travel difficult in 2020 and 2021, but the Wolverines are back on top with a full schedule of stops over the next nine days.

On Thursday, players and coaches split into three groups and spent the afternoon at various service projects around Flint. Some stayed in the club and painted a mural, filled backpacks and made care packages for children. Others enrolled at the nearby Flint International Academy, a charter school focused on preparing children for college, where they worked on beautification projects.

Harbaugh and 15 of his senior players, a group that included starting quarterback Cade McNamara, defensive tackle Mazi Smith and tight end Carter Selzer, experienced firsthand what Swanson’s IGNITE program had accomplished. Players served meals and spent time chatting with inmates at the higher-capacity prison, 1002 S. Saginaw Street.

It’s rough, Harbaugh said. The people we saw in a cell today, that’s a low point. And Sheriff Swanson cares. When you treat people like people and don’t call them prisoners, but students and do something that you feel good about and make yourself better, that gives you hope.

Swanson started the IGNITE program in 2020 in the wake of the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis and subsequent protests across the country, some of which were violent in nature. He wanted to approach man first and listen, then act. Today, educational courses are offered to inmates, many of whom enter prison with fifth-grade reading levels, with the hope that they will improve themselves and never return.

Harbaugh has long been a supporter of Swanson’s effort. His latest tweet on social media platform Twitter, dated September 2020, is an endorsement of the IGNITE program and will hopefully be followed by others across the country, he wrote at the time.

To date, seven other county sheriff’s departments across the country have launched a similar program, Swanson says.

For the people in prison, it allows them to believe there is a second chance for them, Swanson said. Everyone here has been given a second chance by someone. And these guys validated it today.

Following the visit, Harbaugh invited Swanson and Johnell Allen, a former inmate turned program ambassador, to serve as honorary captains for a Michigan football game this fall. They kindly accepted it.

The day ended through town at the Dort Financial Center, home of the Ontario Hockey Leagues Flint Firebirds, where Boys and Girls club kids and area youth programs gathered for snacks, drinks, and carnival games. Even Harbaugh himself took part in the dunk tank.