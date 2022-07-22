Sports
Michigan football kicks off statewide in Flint, with a special guest
FLINT, Mich. Jim Harbaugh has vowed to take his Michigan soccer team on a tour of the state this summer in an effort to showcase its beauty and history.
But the first stop Thursday started in earnest.
The more than 100 players and coaches were greeted by a cadre of police officers at Greater Flint’s Boys & Girls Club, a group led by Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
There, Swanson promoted his IGNITE program aimed at eliminating generations of incarceration and urged Michigan players to consider who might watch them weekly during the season.
You are an inspiration to people, Swanson, who was appointed sheriff in 2020 and a graduate of the University of Michigan, told the players. You have a talent and you have a platform that most people never have. You are a champion, and people are watching you all over the world.
You have the talent; you have the ability to reach people. You can inspire people.
More: Jim Harbaugh narrates pro-life event in Plymouth: Let the unborn be born
The trip is sort of a return to normalcy for the adventurous Harbaugh, who made headlines when he took his Michigan football team on privately funded trips to Italy in 2017, France in 2018 and South Africa in 2019. The COVID-19 -19 pandemic made travel difficult in 2020 and 2021, but the Wolverines are back on top with a full schedule of stops over the next nine days.
On Thursday, players and coaches split into three groups and spent the afternoon at various service projects around Flint. Some stayed in the club and painted a mural, filled backpacks and made care packages for children. Others enrolled at the nearby Flint International Academy, a charter school focused on preparing children for college, where they worked on beautification projects.
Harbaugh and 15 of his senior players, a group that included starting quarterback Cade McNamara, defensive tackle Mazi Smith and tight end Carter Selzer, experienced firsthand what Swanson’s IGNITE program had accomplished. Players served meals and spent time chatting with inmates at the higher-capacity prison, 1002 S. Saginaw Street.
It’s rough, Harbaugh said. The people we saw in a cell today, that’s a low point. And Sheriff Swanson cares. When you treat people like people and don’t call them prisoners, but students and do something that you feel good about and make yourself better, that gives you hope.
Swanson started the IGNITE program in 2020 in the wake of the George Floyd murder in Minneapolis and subsequent protests across the country, some of which were violent in nature. He wanted to approach man first and listen, then act. Today, educational courses are offered to inmates, many of whom enter prison with fifth-grade reading levels, with the hope that they will improve themselves and never return.
Harbaugh has long been a supporter of Swanson’s effort. His latest tweet on social media platform Twitter, dated September 2020, is an endorsement of the IGNITE program and will hopefully be followed by others across the country, he wrote at the time.
To date, seven other county sheriff’s departments across the country have launched a similar program, Swanson says.
For the people in prison, it allows them to believe there is a second chance for them, Swanson said. Everyone here has been given a second chance by someone. And these guys validated it today.
Following the visit, Harbaugh invited Swanson and Johnell Allen, a former inmate turned program ambassador, to serve as honorary captains for a Michigan football game this fall. They kindly accepted it.
The day ended through town at the Dort Financial Center, home of the Ontario Hockey Leagues Flint Firebirds, where Boys and Girls club kids and area youth programs gathered for snacks, drinks, and carnival games. Even Harbaugh himself took part in the dunk tank.
Sources
2/ https://www.mlive.com/wolverines/2022/07/michigan-football-begins-statewide-trip-in-flint-with-a-special-guest.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- What hockey themed games are popular in Canada right now? July 22, 2022
- Ukraine and Russia sign UN agreement to export grain to Black Sea July 22, 2022
- Former Trump insiders react to Jan. 6 hearing on Trump’s inaction July 22, 2022
- Didcot print shop offers Boris Johnson a job July 22, 2022
- US Authorities Arrest Former Coinbase Executive Alleging Insider Trading July 22, 2022