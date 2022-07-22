



Abigail Dent (third from left), Grace Collins (fourth from right), Kate Burns (third from right), Jessica Schoonbee (far right / Michigan Photography)

Four Wolverines Land Pocock Racing Shells All-America Recognition

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — The Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association and Pocock Racing Shells announced All-America teams Thursday (July 21) and the University of Michigan rowing program was represented by four honorees. Kate Burns and Grace Collins took the honor of the second team and Abigail Dent and Jessica Schoonbee were honorable mention selections. All four athletes were part of UM’s first varsity eight boat to win a silver medal at the Big Ten Championships and 11th overall at the NCAA Championship regatta, leading to the team’s 10th place finish. For the Big Ten and NCAA Championships, they occupy the following places: Schoonbee (stroke), Burns (sixth), Collins (fifth) and Dent (third). Collins and Schoonbee have been named Pocock All-America Honorees during the 2020 season canceled by COVID-19. For Burns and Dent, this is the first formal recognition by the Awards Committee. Collectively, the group has won 12 Big Ten medals—six golds and six silvers—and has rowed in 11 NCAA Championship boats. Burns calls Ann Arbor her home, and the area native was a varsity eight rower throughout her Michigan career. She graduated in Industrial and Operations Engineering and is now pursuing a master’s degree in the same field at UM. Collins is a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut. An NCAA reserve as a freshman, she progressed throughout her career, finishing as one of the leading scorers in the history of the program. She has her degree in applied movement sciences. Schoonbee has been the rhythm-setter and batting seat for the team’s top boat for most of her career. She has also achieved international success, winning a silver medal at the World Under-23 Championships for her native South Africa (Johannesburg). She studies computer science. Dent has been a varsity eight rower in both her seasons in corn and blue. The Kentora, Ontario native has taken seats in the 1V8 and 2V8 boats early in her career and has been part of Team Canada twice in the Under-23 World Championship. Pocock Racing Release

