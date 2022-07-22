Cross Country Releases 2022 Schedule





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State’s cross country program announced its scheduled meeting schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday. The Nittany Lions have four regular season games on the calendar and will host a total of three events, including the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Nov. 11 in 2022. “I’m excited about our cross-country schedule for the fall,” said head coach John Gondak . “We host our traditional home games and challenge our schedule in the Notre Dame Invitational. These races will prepare us well for the postseason, where we will travel to Michigan for the Big Ten Championships and then host the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional. always a great experience for our student athletes when we get to host the Regional Championship.” Penn State kicks off the year in Lock Haven for the Dolan Duals on September 2. The next meeting will be hosted for the first time this year by the Nittany Lions, the Spiked Shoe Invitational, on September 9. The Nittany Lions travel to South Bend for the Notre Dame Invitational on September 30 before closing the regular season at State College for the Penn State National Open on October 14. The 2022 postseason kicks off with the Big Ten Championships hosted by Michigan on October 28. The NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional follows on November 11 as Penn State’s third event, the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional, is on November 11. State was also selected as the host site for the Mid-Atlantic Regional 2024, as announced by the NCAA earlier this week. The final event of the 2022 season is the NCAA Championships hosted by Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla, on November 19. For more information on Penn State’s home events, visit the 2022 Cross Country home meet information page. Follow the program on Instagram to learn more about Penn State cross country and men’s and women’s track and field (@PennStateTFXC) and Twitter (@PennStateTFXC) and “like” the Penn State Cross Country and Track & Field page on Facebook.

