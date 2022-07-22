Womens Golfs Kouskova Named Big 12 Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year

IRVING, Texas Texas Women’s Golf Seniors Sara Kouskova was named the Big 12 Conference Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year for Women’s Golf, the league office announced Thursday. Kouskova is the first Longhorn golfer to receive the Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards. She was chosen as the conference award recipient based on the votes of each program’s respective head coaches.

Kouskova, a studio art major with an average of 3.77 points, was also named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team. She is a four-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar (2019-22), three-time Academic All-Big 12 first-team selection (2020-22) and a member of the 2019 Academic All-Big 12 The Beginner’s Team.

On the track, Kouskova has appeared 11 times for the Longhorns this season, achieving eight top-20 finishes, seven top-15s, four top-10s and two top-fives as an individual. She took the Big 12 All-Tournament honors for the second time in her career, finishing sixth individually and helping Texas lead to the Big 12 team title. In 2021-22, Kouskova was equal or better for five rounds in the 60s and 12 rounds. She tied sophomore Bentley Cotton for the Longhorns’ lowest round of the season at five under par 66. That came during her incredible second appearance at the Stanford Intercollegiate, where she finished with a 54-hole score of 12 under par 201 (68-67-66) and was the only Longhorn to shoot in every tournament round of the season in the 1960s. The 66 represents eighth all-time in program history for an 18-hole individual score, while the five-under-par score for that round ranks 18th in the record books for an 18-hole individual score over par. The senior also finished her collegiate career with the second-lowest 54-hole individual score in UT history at 201. Kouskova’s other top five finish came at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, where she finished fifth with a score of 54 holes of even par 213 (72-69-72). The senior averaged 73.24 strokes per round, finishing the year with the No. 19 national rating on Golfstat.

Born in Prague, Czech Republic, Kouskova has been a member of the Czech national team since 2013 and is a three-time Czech Amateur Player of the Year. She has been the Czech Republic’s No. 1 for the past four years, competing in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2022. She is a two-time All-American, two-time All-Big 12 honoree and two-time member of the Big 12 All-Tournament Team. In 2021, Kouskova won the WGCA Edith Cummings Munson Award, presented to the best upperclassman who is both a WGCA All-American Scholar and WGCA All-American.

Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees must be junior or senior (athletic and academic standing) and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher, participate in at least 20 percent of the team’s scheduled competitions, and have a minimum of one year stay in the institution.