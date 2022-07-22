Quarterback outage after Kyler Murray’s mega deal, plus key questions AFC West teams need to answer





Happy Friday everyone. The Bengals were one of several teams to announce new alternative helmets today (more on that below), so of course John Breech had to call in sick and rush to his nearest clothing dealer. That’s why you’ve asked me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver the latest news from around the NFL as we head into the weekend. This is the Pick Six newsletter. Let’s go there now. (And please, do yourself a favor and make sure to sign up to receive this newsletter every day! You won’t want to miss our daily run of everything you need to know about the NFL.) We’ve got more Kyler Murray outages, updates on training camp injuries and more: Today’s Show: Breaking Kyler Murray’s Cardinals Contract John Breech joined Will Brinson on Friday’s “Pick Six NFL Podcast” to delve deeper into Murray’s lucrative expansion, leaving the former No. 1 overall draft pick tied to Arizona until the 2028 season. Some highlights: Breech understands why the Cardinals had to pay the market price to extend Murray, but he’s wary of celebrating the deal from Arizona’s perspective: “Man, that’s a hard pillow to swallow if he’s not a top 10 quarterback ( and) has zero playoff wins… This deal really feels to me like the first eyebrow-raising since Jared Goff.”

Brinson isn’t too concerned about the Cardinals because he thinks Murray’s $230.5 million extension “turned funny money on its head”. In particular, he believes the QB will get a lot of credit for its new annual average of $46.5 million, when in reality Murray will average closer to $37 million a year from 2022 until the end of the deal.

Breech thinks Deshaun Watson’s record-breaking contract with Browns “definitely” influenced Murray’s negotiations: “If Kyler Murray’s agents said (in February) ‘We want $46.5 million a year,’ they will laugh at him. “ Watch the entire episode (and subscribe to all sorts of daily NFL talk) here. 2. Murray Fallout: What’s next for Lamar Jackson, other QBs? Now that the Cardinals have spent a lot of money to secure their QB, what are the expected ripple effects around the NFL? 3. Browns Signs Josh Rosen As Deshaun Watson Insurance Josh Rosen SATISFACTION

Remember, in 2018, when the Browns Baker Mayfield No. 1 and fellow first-rounder Josh Rosen called their decision a “mistake”? Now Mayfield is gone, and Rosen is in Cleveland, join the team for a one-year contract as insurance behind Watson and Jacoby Brissett. With Watson still facing a potentially serious suspension and Brissett as the only other QB with starting experience, the former Cardinals flop will face Joshua Dobbs for number 3 duties in training camp. 4. PUP Tracker: Michael Thomas, Mekhi Becton is still in pain With training camps underway, more than a dozen players made it onto the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, meaning they unable to practice due to injury before the summer ago. Here are some of the most notable names to be sidelined, although teams can activate PUP players at any time during camp: Patriots RB James White who hasn’t played since sustaining a hip injury in week 3 last season

who hasn’t played since sustaining a hip injury in week 3 last season Saints WR Michael Thomas who has been struggling with an ankle problem since 2020

who has been struggling with an ankle problem since 2020 Jets OT Mekhi Becton who missed all but one of his games in 2021 due to a knee injury

who missed all but one of his games in 2021 due to a knee injury Saints BY Marcus Davenportwho has had multiple surgeries on his shoulder and finger this year 5. Key Questions for AFC West: Are Chiefs Still Elite? Travis Kelce SATISFACTION

Jeff Kerr investigates critical concerns surrounding the NFL’s Most Hyped Divisionand there may be no greater demand around any of the teams than what to expect in Kansas City, where the perennial AFC contenders lost a big gun this off-season: 1. Who is the #1 wide receiver now that Tyreek Hill is gone?The Chiefs will do well in the wide receiver position with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore. Travis Kelce is the number 1 pass target, but which of these receivers will show up as Mahomes’ top wideout? Smith-Schuster is more than ideal for the slot and should thrive on catching passes in Andy Reid’s attack. Valdes-Scantling and Hardman are more suited to deep passes, although Hardman could emerge in Year 4 as a reliable pass catcher with more goals. unfair to put that burden on him right away. 6. Rapid-fire roundup: new team helmets, Steelers updates Hungry for even more cups? You’ve come to the right place:

