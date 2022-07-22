Big Ten Highlights 108th Big Ten Medal of Honor Class





The Big Ten Conference celebrated its 108th class of recipients who earned the prized Big Ten Medal of Honor earlier this year. Twenty-eight student athletes representing 22 different sports were honored with the prestigious award, which was established in 1915 and was the first award in peer athletics to show support for the educational emphasis placed on athletics. The Big Ten Medal of Honor is awarded to one male and one female graduating class student athlete from each affiliated institution who has demonstrated excellence on and off the field during their college careers. Big Ten schools currently have more than 9,800 student athletes, but only 28 earn this prestigious award on an annual basis. In more than 100 years of the Big Ten Medal of Honor, more than 1,500 student athletes have earned this award. This year’s winners claimed national and conference academic and athletic honors, along with numerous Big Ten Conference team and individual championships. Each recipient claimed Academic All-Big Ten or All-Big Ten recognition at least once in their career as they pursued different fields of study with a list of majors that included business analytics; communication, information and media; primary and early childhood education; finances; journalism; Public health; retail management; and speech and hearing science among others. The 2022 Big Ten Medal of Honor class of recipients has a few individuals who have helped guide their programs to national team championships in the past year, including Marylands Logan Wisnauskas (men’s lacrosse) and Wisconsins Lauren Barnes (volley-ball). Wisnauska’s and Minnesota’s Gable Steveson (wrestling) were each named National Player of the Year in their respective sports in 2021-22. Two members of the Big Ten Medal of Honor class of 2022 received additional conference honors in recent weeks, such as Illinois Blake Hayes (soccer) was named Postgraduate Scholarship recipient and Penn States John Harrar (men’s basketball) was one of 28 winners of the Outstanding Sportsmanship Award for the 2021-22 academic year. The full list of 2021-22 Big Ten Medal of Honor recipients can be found below. Illinois Men: Blake Hayes, football

Women: Megan Cooney, volleyball Indiana Men: Ben Veatch, Cross Country and Track & Field

Women: Kristen Hayden, Swimming & Diving Iowa Men: Tyler Linderbaum, Football

Women: Manuela Lizarazu, Golf Maryland Men: Logan Wisnauskas, Lacrosse

Women: Brooke DeBerdine, field hockey Michigan Men: Nick Blankenburg, hockey

Women: Arielle Weissman, Lacrosse Michigan state Men: Morgan Beadlescomb, Cross Country and Track & Field

Women: Lea Mitchell, Gymnastics Minnesota Men: Gable Steveson, Wrestling

Women: Bethany Hasz, Cross Country and Track & Field Nebraska Men: Dylan LeClair, Gymnastics

Women: Andy Jacobs, Track & Field northwest Men: Steven Forman, Tennis

Women: Veronica Burton, Basketball Ohio State Men: Tyler Johnson, Track & Field

Women: Izzy Rodriguez, Football Penn State Men: John Harrar, basketball

Women: Jonni Parker, volleyball Purdue Men: Benjamin Bramley, Swimming & Diving

Women: Grace Cleveland, Volleyball Rutgers Men: Geo Baker, Basketball

Women: Taralyn Naslonski, Lacrosse Wisconsin Men: Brad Davison, Basketball

Women: Lauren Barnes, Volleyball

