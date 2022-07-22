Men’s Squash Announces 2022-23 Schedule





PHILADELPHIA University of Pennsylvania Men’s Squash Coach and Reigning Ivy League Coach of the Year Gilly Lane C’07 has announced his team’s schedule for 2022-23. Penn mounted a remarkable 2021-22 campaign, maintaining his preseason No. 1 position in the College Squash Association (CSA) rankings all season, winning the first 18 games of the season before going 5-4 to Harvard failed in the Potter Cup (National Championship) Final. 10 players from last season’s team return, including Ivy League Rookie of the Year Nathan Kuehu seniors Dillon Huang and Saksham Choudhary juniors Nick Spizzirri and Santry Fund and sophomore Roger Baddour all of whom won at least 10 games in the team competition and set a combined record of 80-11. “We are extremely excited to participate again in 2022-23,” Lane said. “Last season was a historic year for this program and we will continue to build on the foundation created by our senior graduates. Once again, our schedule matches us with the best teams in the country and we look forward to pairing veterans who have competed in national championship finals with talented underclass men looking to make their mark on the program. We can’t wait to put the jerseys back on and compete for our amazing university and alumni.” After the Ivy Scrimmages at Yale on November 5 and 6, Penn heads to Franklin and Marshall for the Pennsylvania State Championships on November 12 and 13. Drexel and Dickinson will join the Quakers and Diplomats at the event. After games at the University of Virginia campus on November 18 and 19 against the Cavaliers and Western Ontario, the Quakers will begin their home game against Tufts on November 20. The fall portion of the season concludes with a weekend at the Penn Squash Center against Rochester and Haverford (December 3) and Chatham (December 4). Penn will ring in the new year with the kick-off of Ivy League game against Cornell in Ithaca on January 13, followed by a home match on January 15 with Columbia. The conference game continues with a weekend trip across New England to Dartmouth on January 21 and Harvard on January 22, the latter marking the first meeting between the teams since the Potter Cup final. Penn returns to the Squash Center to close out the month with games against Yale (January 28) and Trinity (January 29); Penn defeated Yale in last season’s Potter Cup semifinals. The regular season will conclude on February 4 with a Penn-Princeton showdown at the Squash Center; Princeton was the only team to win more than three games against Penn during Quakers’ undefeated season campaign last year. The CSA Men’s Team Championships will take place February 24-26 from the Yale/Trinity campus. The CSA Individual Championships will take place March 3-5 at the Arlen Specter Squash Center, located directly on 33rd Street, just down the road from the Penn Squash Center. #FightOnPenn

#DontDefer #BetterTogether

