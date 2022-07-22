Another Hockey Canada junior team charged with sexual assault

Police in Halifax and London, Ont. have opened investigations into alleged sexual assaults in groups involving Canadian junior men’s hockey teams in 2003 and 2018. More to come.

Another Canadian junior world team is under a cloud of suspicion.

Hockey Canada released a statement Friday about an alleged gang assault involving members of the 2002-03 junior national team.

We believe the alleged 2003 incident should be investigated by authorities and urge the police to launch an investigation into this disturbing situation, Hockey Canada said. Hockey Canada will cooperate with and support the authorities in every possible way, and we again urge anyone who may have relevant information regarding this alleged incident to contact the Halifax Police Department immediately.

The statement was sparked by an email to Hockey Canada from TSN reporter Rick Westhead inquiring about the alleged incident. It was Westheads who brought to light a settlement in a lawsuit over an alleged group assault by the team in 2018 at a London hotel, Ont.

That sparked a national outcry that Hockey Canada had done little to investigate its players’ action, preferring to avoid scandal rather than address its problems. Sponsors left the organization en masse, including Scotiabank, Telus and Tim Hortons.

Mr Westhead told Hockey Canada that he has spoken to multiple witnesses who gave him explicit descriptions of an attack, following an interview with Conservative MP John Nater, who is in possession of the same or similar information, the statement said. The details in Mr Westhead’s email were deeply disturbing and Hockey Canada immediately contacted the Halifax Regional Police Force as Halifax was the co-host of the 2003 IIHF World Junior Championships, also informing Sport Canada of the information shared with us.

We have urged Mr Westhead to speak to the police immediately and encourage his sources to do the same. We also implore MP Nater to contact the authorities with any information he or his office has received regarding this alleged gang assault.

The organization acknowledged that Hockey Canada staff had heard a rumor about something bad during the 2003 World Juniors, but were not given any details.

We immediately reported this information to Sport Canada. To find out more, Hockey Canada hired a third-party researcher to try and find more information. They couldn’t learn anything until we got the details mentioned above in an email from Mr Westhead.

On Friday, Kristi Allain, a researcher who has studied men’s hockey for years, had just called the Star to discuss historical cases of sexual assault in hockey, completely oblivious to the fact that the 2003 allegations had arisen while she was on the phone.

Allain, an associate professor of sociology at St. Thomas University in Fredericton, said the latest allegations made her a little upset.

She has been calling for a change in the culture around hockey for years and says cases of sexual abuse in sports go back decades.

However, things seem different this time.

I’ve never seen this kind of pressure before, Allain said. Were at an important cultural moment where, you know, this can’t be tolerated anymore.

Allain called for the entire organization of Hockey Canada to be dismantled. She said she believes the council should step down and said it is time to reckon with decades of sexual abuse that has been carried out quietly and hidden in the shadows of the country’s most prestigious sport.

The way information about new allegations comes out from reporters diving into the stuff isn’t tenable for a real reckoning with the depth of the problems or for Hockey Canada as an organization, Allain said.

It shouldn’t be Rick Westhead discovering this, she said.

How much money has been paid to settle how many claims should be put on the table by Hockey Canada, Allain said.

Revoke these nondisclosure agreements, she said. Let people hear about their experiences. Let’s have a real moment of truth. How can we solve these problems without throwing open the curtains and shining a light on what is really happening?

With files from Kieran Leavitt, Edmonton Bureau

