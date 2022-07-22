Alabama Football Recruitment: Four-Star OT Olaus Alinen Commits to Crimson Tide Over Georgia, Ohio State



247Sport

Alabama continued its recruiting success for the 2023 class, as a four-star offensive tackle Olaus Alien announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide live Friday on CBS Sports HQ. Alinen chose the Alabama and coach Nick Saban over a finalist list that includedMiami, Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound senior of Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 118 overall prospect and No. 17 offensive tackle in the Top247 ranking, alongside the No. 1 recruit in the state of Connecticut. Alinen’s father, Klaus Alinen, also has football experience, having attended multiple NFL camps and playing in NFL Europe. Alinen moved from Finland to the United States prior to his junior season. Alien is described by 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Brian Dohn as “powerful with a first punch” and is known for playing aggressively while staying involved in blocks. For now, Alien has the potential for mid-round NFL draw, but he could improve his stock through his college career. Here’s his scouting report below: Difficult for defenders to take out. Drops hips and rolls well when engaging the defender. Is consistent with hand placement and can be quickly placed indoors on defenders. Shows foot speed and is technically sound with steps when pulling. Has body control to block on the second level in space. Is quick to scrape and get to linebackers. Solid in pass pro for his height and ability to move sideways but needs to work on kick step. Can mirror, but sometimes reaches rather than patiently staying in the base. Must make sure he keeps the beat in check. Multi-year starter on HBO education. Alabama continues to recruit for a role as Alien becomes the 14th addition to their 2023 class. His dedication sees the Tide in the top 10 of the 247Sports team recruiting rankings.

