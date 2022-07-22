Sports
Members of the 2003 Canadian junior team are also charged with gang assault
Two of Canada’s men’s junior hockey teams are now under investigation by police after alleged group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018.
Hockey Canada says it became aware of the 2003 allegations after TSN contacted the company to request comment.
The national sports organization said it immediately contacted Sport Canada and the Halifax Regional Police Department about the allegations in response to the reporter’s email. Halifax was the co-host city of the 2003 World Junior Hockey Championships.
The Halifax Regional Police Department confirmed on Friday that it had received a report late last night about a sexual assault allegedly taking place in Halifax in 2003 and said it will investigate.
“It is not our practice to provide information about individuals involved in investigations unless charges have been filed and sworn in in court. We take all matters of this nature very seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation.”
London police say they have reviewed the handling of the first investigation in 2018 and would reopen the case.
Hockey Canada said in its statement that members of staff heard a rumor about “something bad among the world juniors of 2003” two weeks ago, but were unable to get any details until it was contacted by TSN on Thursday.
Sport Canada did not immediately return a request for comment from The Canadian Press. According to Hockey Canada, Conservative MP John Nater also had details of the historic allegations. He was also not immediately available for comment.
“Hockey Canada will cooperate with and support the authorities in every way possible, and we again urge anyone with relevant information about this alleged incident to contact the Halifax Police Department immediately,” said Hockey’s statement. Canada.
Hockey Canada Statement.
READ https://t.co/eypv6EyDCm pic.twitter.com/tKwOTpXHi0
Canada lost to Russia 3-2 in the 2003 World Junior Hockey Championships final. Twenty-one players from the Canadian roster at that tournament went on to play in the NHL.
Hockey Canada has already received funding from the federal government and corporate sponsors have been put on hold after allegations of sexual assault involving eight members of the 2018 men’s junior hockey team. Those allegations came to light after it was reported by the media that Hockey Canada had paid an undisclosed settlement to the alleged victim after suing the organization, the Canadian Hockey League and the eight unnamed players.
The woman demanded $3.55 million.
VIEW | Hockey Canada ends using reserve fund to settle sexual assault claims:
The Canadian Press reported Monday that Hockey Canada has maintained a fund that relies on small hockey membership fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. Hockey Canada confirmed on Tuesday that the fund exists but will no longer be used to pay claims of sexual assault allegations.
The Permanent Commission on Canadian Heritage will continue its investigation into Hockey Canada’s handling of the 2018 allegations Tuesday and Wednesday.
Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge will testify on Tuesday along with an official from Sports Canada. Hockey Canada said it had told Sport Canada about the 2018 allegations at the time, but St-Onge was not yet in the position of sports secretary and only learned about it when the story originally came out in May.
Glen McCurdie, Hockey Canada’s former vice president of insurance and risk assessment, will testify on Wednesday. It was his affidavit in an unrelated lawsuit that revealed the existence of the fund that, among other things, covered sexual misconduct claims.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/hockey/canada-2003-world-hockey-junior-team-accused-sexual-assault-1.6529076
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
