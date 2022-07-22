Sports
Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr hopes last season’s off-field drama is a thing of the past
HENDERSON, Nev. — After a season of turmoil, tragedy and an unlikely playoff berth, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said he hoped such off-the-field troubles could be a thing of the past.
Especially with a new regime leading the organization under owner Mark Davis, from President Sandra Douglas Morgan to CEO Dave Ziegler to coach Josh McDaniels.
“I think we’ve had a good amount of time since all that happened,” Carr said Friday, in his first media availability from training camp.
“I told you I couldn’t even understand it at the time, I’m a human person – I didn’t get a chance to really feel all those emotions and after the season, one day it just hits you like, ‘Wow , damn.’ Moreso the life transformations for families and for life loss and careers that have been done and all that stuff. The real part of it hits you because it was, it happened, and we were back here to play. There’s so much in football technically, that we haven’t really understood it all.”
Jon Gruden’s email controversy cost the former coach with the 10-year $100 million contract his job when he resigned on October 11. Less than a month later, on November 2, recipient Henry Ruggs III was involved in a fiery high-speed car accident in Las Vegas that killed a young woman, Tina Tintor, and her dog. Ruggs was released by the team less than 24 hours later.
Later that week, Damon Arnette, the former first-round roster, was cut after the cornerback posted a video of him brandishing firearms and making death threats.
Carr said at the time that he was afraid to check his phone when waking up for fear of seeing more negative news.
Instead, the Raiders went on a four-game winning streak to finish the season 10-7, claiming the franchise’s first bid since 2016, just its second since 2002. The Raiders lost a heartthrob at the eventual AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in the wild card round.
However, Las Vegas has added big chunks to its roster this off-season with the acquisition of two-time All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and two-time All-Pro edge rusher Chandler Jones, while Pro Bowl locks up defensive MVP Maxx Crosby and Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter. Renfrow to contract renewals.
Carr also signed his own $121.5 million three-year extension in June.
“There’s a lot that Derek Carr does every day to give you a lot of confidence in what he can do with your team,” McDaniels said in minicamp. “I don’t know how everyone judges him. I just know I feel pretty good about the things I see… he’s working really hard. He’s acclimating to some of the new guys.
“He treats everyone the same, which I love. That’s a good sign of a leader. He’s not just going to talk to the guys who are in the first huddle; he’s going to talk to everyone in every position – offense, defense, kickers, punters . So I’m very impressed with him.”
Carr said the toughest questions he had to answer last season were about how to deal with the problems off the field at the time.
“If I’m honest, I had a few days after the season to think about it, really in the summer and stuff like that,” Carr said. “But since football [started] and we talked and crafty about the script, it’s just all been football. And that’s been fun.
“I’m glad, hopefully, hopefully, that stuff is behind us.”
