2022 Preseason All-SEC Football Team: Alabama Leads the Way as Bryce Young Beats Hendon Hooker for QB Honor





With the SEC Media Days officially in the rearview mirror, conference media members vote on who they believe will be this year’s best players. The All-SEC teams were released Friday, as voted by the media at the four-day event earlier this week at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. Alabama’s Bryce Young—the reigning Heisman Trophy winner—topped Hendon Hooker of Tennessee for First-Team All-SEC honors at quarterback. His teammate, edge rusher and Heisman candidate Will Anderson Jr., was named to the first team at linebacker when the Crimson Tide placed 10 players in the first team Alabama tied for the most All-SEC picks overall with 20, while defending National Champion Georgia and SEC West upstart Texas A&M put nine players on the three-team list. Here’s a rundown of the full list of preseason All-SEC players entering the 2022 season: First team violation Ask:Bryce Young, Alabama

RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama

THE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL: Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas Defense of the first team DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL: BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL: Derick Hall, Auburn

DL: Byron Young, Tennessee

LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas Special teams first team P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

horsepower:Will Reichard, Alabama

RS: Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama Second team violation Ask: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB: Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

THE: Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL: Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL: Javion Cohen, Alabama

C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia Defense of the second team DL: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL: DJ Dale, Alabama

DL: Ali Gaye, LSU

DL: Colby Wooden, Maroon

LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB: Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State Special teams of the second team P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn

horsepower: Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP: Devon Achane, Texas A&M Third Team Violation Ask: Will Levis, Kentucky

RB: Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina

THE: Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL: Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL: Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL: Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL: Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee Defense of the third team DL: Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL: Maason Smith, LSU

DL: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB: Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB: Trey Dean III, Florida

DB: Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama Special teams of the third team P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

horsepower: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS: JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Indicates a draw

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/2022-preseason-all-sec-football-team-alabama-leads-the-way-as-bryce-young-tops-hendon-hooker-for-qb-honors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos