Sports
2022 Preseason All-SEC Football Team: Alabama Leads the Way as Bryce Young Beats Hendon Hooker for QB Honor
With the SEC Media Days officially in the rearview mirror, conference media members vote on who they believe will be this year’s best players. The All-SEC teams were released Friday, as voted by the media at the four-day event earlier this week at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Alabama’s Bryce Young—the reigning Heisman Trophy winner—topped Hendon Hooker of Tennessee for First-Team All-SEC honors at quarterback. His teammate, edge rusher and Heisman candidate Will Anderson Jr., was named to the first team at linebacker when the Crimson Tide placed 10 players in the first team
Alabama tied for the most All-SEC picks overall with 20, while defending National Champion Georgia and SEC West upstart Texas A&M put nine players on the three-team list.
Here’s a rundown of the full list of preseason All-SEC players entering the 2022 season:
First team violation
Ask:Bryce Young, Alabama
RB: Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR: Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR: Jermaine Burton, Alabama
THE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL: Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL: Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL: O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL: Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C: Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
Defense of the first team
DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL: BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL: Derick Hall, Auburn
DL: Byron Young, Tennessee
LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB: Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB: Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
DB: Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB: Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB: Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Special teams first team
P: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
horsepower:Will Reichard, Alabama
RS: Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Second team violation
Ask: Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB: Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR: Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR: Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
THE: Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL: Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL: Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL: Javion Cohen, Alabama
C: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Defense of the second team
DL: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL: DJ Dale, Alabama
DL: Ali Gaye, LSU
DL: Colby Wooden, Maroon
LB: Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB: Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB: Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB: Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Special teams of the second team
P: Oscar Chapman, Auburn
horsepower: Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP: Devon Achane, Texas A&M
Third Team Violation
Ask: Will Levis, Kentucky
RB: Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB: Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR: Josh Vann, South Carolina
THE: Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL: Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL: Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL: Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL: Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL: Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C: Cooper Mays, Tennessee
Defense of the third team
DL: Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL: Maason Smith, LSU
DL: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB: Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB: Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB: Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB: Trey Dean III, Florida
DB: Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB: Malachi Moore, Alabama
Special teams of the third team
P: Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
horsepower: Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS: JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Indicates a draw
