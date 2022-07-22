Hockey Canada needs a real reckoning, says Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a press conference in Bowen Island, BC, on July 19.DARYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Hockey Canada needs to get a real reckoning for how it has handled sexual assault allegations, and says the sports organization has much more work to do to regain Canadians’ trust.

He expressed his criticism even after the national hockey governing body announced measures to address what it describes as a culture of toxic behavior within the sport, including no longer using a multimillion-dollar special fund to defend claims of alleged sexual assault. arrange for. Hockey Canada has also reopened a third-party investigation into allegations of sexual assault against eight Canadian Hockey League players in London, Ontario, in June 2018, following a Hockey Canada fundraising gala.

[Hockey Canadas] behavior in recent years, and indeed in recent months, is not worthy of an organization that embodies so many hopes and dreams for young Canadians, Mr Trudeau told reporters at an unrelated event in Elmsdale, NS. considering what we’ve seen from that organization, and the willful blindness to something that other organizations have dealt with but made good decisions, unlike what Hockey Canada has done.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on July 21 that Hockey Canada must face a real reckoning as the organization continues to deal with the fallout related to its handling of an alleged assault and out-of-court settlement. The Canadian Press

A recent settlement related to the 2018 case sparked a public firestorm. The federal government has suspended funding for Hockey Canada and several business partners have withdrawn or withdrawn their support for the organization or specific events, such as the World Juniors in Alberta next month. London police have launched an internal investigation into its 2018 allegations, which have been completed without criminal charges.

On Thursday, Ottawa faced calls to freeze funding for another national sports organization. In a public letter to Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge, more than 500 gymnasts said that after months of devastating stories of long-term abuse in their sport, the federal government must cut its funding to Gymnastics Canada.

The federal Canadian Heritage Commission will resume hearings next week into Hockey Canadas handling of the sexual assault lawsuit. In the next round, key witnesses from Hockey Canada, the federal government, the Canadian Hockey League and other organizations will be in attendance.

The committee chair, Liberal MP Hedy Fry, has said MPs will exercise their extraordinary privilege to coerce witnesses and obtain information. What emerges could have implications for Hockey Canadas funding status, the future of its business partnerships and its reputation among Canadians.

In May, Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit related to the sexual assault complaint filed in Ontario Superior Court on April 20. .

The woman claims to have performed sexual acts with a player in a hotel room after the gala. Seven other CHL members later entered the room and performed a series of sexual acts that she did not consent to, the claim claims. All the while, the woman says, she felt an imminent fear of physical harm.

The lawsuit, which sought more than $3.5 million in damages, was settled by Hockey Canada on behalf of the unnamed players on terms that were not disclosed. The allegations have not been tested in court.

Lawyers for seven players sent Hockey Canada a 10-page letter last week accusing the organization of making a false statement in its public statements and providing false or misleading information to the committee during the initial hearings in June.

For example, representatives from Hockey Canada told the committee that the organization had notified the players of the claim through their attorneys or their teams. The players’ lawyers say this is not true, and that their clients were not given a chance to challenge the claim. Their clients deny doing anything wrong and claim that any sexual contact was consensual.

Committee members have said they will have tough questions for Hockey Canada during the hearings that will take place on July 26 and 27. The two days of testimony will begin with a performance by Danielle Robitaille, a partner of law firm Henein Hutchison, who is investigating a third-party investigation into the 2018 allegations.

Hockey Canada announced last week that it would reopen that probe. Work was halted because the woman refused to talk to the researcher. Her lawyer has said she will participate this time.

After the appearance of Mrs. Robitailles, the committee will hear from Michel Ruest, a senior director in the Sports Canada division of the Department of Canadian Heritage, and Ms. St-Onge, who took on her role last year.

Ms. St-Onge has criticized Hockey Canada and promised to follow the next steps closely. In the initial hearings, she said 45 complaints from a number of national sports organizations had been reported to Sport Canada since 2018, when reporting allegations of abuse and assault became mandatory.

Ms St-Onge was unable to give MPs details of those complaints at the time, but her deputy minister said the department would provide further information to the committee. The minister is likely to be asked next week about the financial audit she has launched to ensure Hockey Canada does not use taxpayers’ money in the scheme. She told the committee last month that a draft of the audit report is expected by the end of August.

Testimony continues on July 27, with an appearance by Glen McCurdie, who retired in December as Hockey Canada’s senior vice president of insurance and risk management. An affidavit from M. McCurdie in an unrelated personal injury lawsuit said Hockey Canada not only protected itself from liability in cases of alleged sexual assault through its standard insurance policies, but also operated a special fund to cover potential uninsured liabilities. Committee members have said they plan to ask him about that fund.

Also scheduled to appear next week are three current and former Hockey Canada representatives who testified last month from chief executive officer Scott Smith, former CEO Tom Renney, and Hockey Canada Foundation chairman Dave Andrews. In an interview this week, Ms. Fry said the committee was not very happy with the answers and disclosures made by Hockey Canada representatives during the initial hearings.

The witness list for July 27 also includes representatives from leagues that fall under the umbrella of Hockey Canada, and the president of a liability insurance company.

We want to get to the bottom of this for one simple reason: Hockey is Canada’s national sport, and hockey is taking a big hit with this story, said Ms. Fry. We want clarification. We want transparency. We want answers to questions.

