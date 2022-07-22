Chelsea: Raheem Sterling puts Thomas Tuchel in his place and makes teammates cheer | Football | Sport





Chelsea are gearing up for the new season in the United States, with Sterling joining forces with his new colleagues after sealing his move from the Premier League champions. He made his debut this week in the preseason defeat against Charlotte FC. In the fourth installment of Chelsea’s Tour Diaries series, fans will get a glimpse of how well the 27-year-old has learned with his teammates since his arrival. Halfway through the video we see the Chelsea team playing table tennis in their hotel. Sterling sits next to Tuchel, urging the German that no one on the team will beat him. “I promise you, I promise you, no one here will beat me at that table,” Sterling told Tuchel adamantly in the clip posted to Chelsea’s website. JUST IN: Barcelona ‘holds De Jong meeting’ as Man Utd and Chelsea eye transfer

He said: “I didn’t see it today. So it doesn’t matter what I have in mind, all that matters is what I see on the pitch. I saw four gears in the second half and they all came from Raheem. “This is what he delivers and no major doubts or huge criticism is needed, but it’s never important what the manager has in mind for preparation, it’s the reality that counts. Every day in training and matches like this counts and from there we go.” Chelsea are still hoping to complete a number of other signings before starting their Premier League campaign against Frank Lampard’s Everton on August 6. They are apparently close to signing long-term target Jules Koude from Sevilla after fending off competition from Barcelona.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1644398/Chelsea-Raheem-Sterling-Thomas-Tuchel-team-mates-Premier-League-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos