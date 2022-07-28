Traffic or table tennis? LA Office Professionals Divided Over Return-To-Office Motivators







Bisnow/Bianca Barragn CBRE Senior Vice President Patti Gilbert, Runyon Group Director of Real Estate Acquisition and Development Jack Nathan, Brookfield Properties SVP Leasing for the West Region John Barganski, Kilroy Realty Corp. Vice President Leasing Christy McRoskey, JLL Executive Vice President James Malone, and Allen Matkins Real Estate Attorney Joe Dzida. While employers debate whether, when and how employees can return to the office, commercial real estate professionals are divided on whether amenities installed in office buildings are enough to entice people who have worked for two years from the comfort of home. . New features such as golf simulators, food trucks, and coffee carts aim to encourage a return to the office. Some are taking more drastic measures, such as removing curtain walls to create outdoor space for tenants who are not on the ground floor and also do not have access to a roof terrace. “That’s the point: you have to create these reasons for the employee to come back,” CBRE Senior Vice President Patti Gilbert said at the meeting. BisnowLos Angles Office Market Outlook event Tuesday. But not everyone is convinced that these bells and whistles are worth the effort or cost. “All the things we talk about have nothing to do with work. ‘Oh, you need a patio, you need coffee, you need a massage, you need a tailor to get in.'” JLL Executive Vice President said James Malone. “Go to El Segundo. I dare anyone here to drive to Rosecrans and look at every outside patio and find a person. I bet you won’t.’ “It obviously doesn’t bring people back,” Malone said. He blamed traffic for keeping workers away, saying that once traffic improves, so will the office presence. The latest figures from Kastle Systems, which tracks key card swipes in buildings across the country, show that office buildings are 44.7% occupied, compared to pre-Covid levels, the highest number since before the pandemic. But increases in occupancy rates are not guaranteed and come at an icy pace, hampered by new Covid variants and uneven implementation of return-to-office strategies. The impact on office buildings, especially in city centers across the country, is starting to show as investors try to sell these properties, sometimes at a loss. But not every neighborhood is the same, said speakers. Hollywood and downtown high-rises were highlighted by panelists as building types facing particular challenges. But there are always outliers. Brookfield Properties Senior Vice President Leasing for the West Region John Barganski highlighted the California Market Center in the Fashion District. When Brookfield bought a majority stake in the property in 2017 and extensive renovations done“The investment thesis behind it was technology, media, ‘creative office’ use,” he said. “What we didn’t expect was the success we’ve had in putting on fashion [tenants].” Adidasrented107K SF and forever 21taken 162K SF in the building. But for the most part, the companies that expand, take big steps and invest in expensive amenities that aim to make the office as comfortable as an employee’s home, or close to it, are rare. It’s the companies that are very successful that “don’t count their money,” said Christy McRoskey, Kilroy Realty Corp.’s vice president of leasing. “The more traditional office space, it’s going to take a while to catch up because the amount of money it’s going to cost them to make that difference,” McRoskey said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bisnow.com/los-angeles/news/office/los-angeles-office-market-challenging-114021 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos