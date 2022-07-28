NIU’s Richardson Named to Lou Groza Award Watch List





DeKALB, Illinois Northern Illinois University kicker John Richardson is the latest Huskie to be added to a 2022 preseason waiting list as the junior from Orland Park, Illinois (Brother Rice HS) was named on the Lou Groza Place-Kicker Award Watch List announced by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission Wednesday. Richardson is one of only 30 kickers on the elite list for the award that goes to the best placekicker in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The junior, who has scored four game-winning field goals during his Huskie career, scored 22 of 27 field goals and all of his PAT attempts in 2021. He broke the NIU record for field goals made in a season with at least one field goal made in 10 of the 13 games he played. In 2021, Richardson placed second in the Mid-American Conference in scoring while leading the league and ninth in the FBS in field goals per game. The Brother Rice product scored six-of-seven field goals from 40 yards or longer and hit 12-of-13 threes from the inside 33 yards a year ago. The three-year starter ranks sixth on the NIU career kicks scorer, while his 43 field goals scored ranks fifth on NIU all-time. He was named MAC West Special Teams Player of the Week after setting a school-record five-of-six field goals in Toledo, including the game winner in a 29-yard attempt with 26 seconds left to play. His 32-yard three-pointer with no time on the clock gave NIU a win over Ball State as he claimed his second MAC West Special Teams Player of the Week honor. Richardson is the only MAC player to be on the preseason Groza Award Watch List. With the addition of Richardson, seven different Huskies have now gained recognition on various preseason waiting lists for 2022. Safety CJ Brown (Canton, Mich./Walled Lake Western HS) is on both the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Award Watch Lists and offensive material Nolan Potter (Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Washington HS) was named on the Outland Trophy list. They joined the wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph (Crete, Ill./Crete-Monee HS), who earned a spot on the Biletnikoff Award list, and running backs Harrison Waylee (Johnston, Iowa/Urbandale HS) and Antario Brown (Savannah, Ga./Beach HS), who were selected on the Doak Walker Award watchlist. Junior linebacker Nick Rattin (Palatine, Ill./Palatine HS) was nominated to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. NIU opens preseason practice on Monday, August 1, with the season opener against Eastern Illinois on Thursday, September 1 at Huskie Stadium. Tickets for the upcoming NIU football and volleyball seasons are on sale now. Season tickets offer the best value for money, with football tickets starting at $15 per ticket with the Huskie Plan. Mini-plans are also available, with an All-Saturday plan for the three Saturday home games for $90 and an All-Weekday plan for the season opener and two MACtion matchups against Central Michigan (November 2) and Miami (November 16) ) for $78. To purchase season tickets or mini-plans anytime, CLICK HERE or call 815-753-PACK (7225) Monday through Friday. — NIU — Twitter: @NIUAthletics

