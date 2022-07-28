New hosts confirmed for 2022 Asian Cup





The Asian Cricket Council has confirmed that the Asian Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates with Sri Lanka, the original hosts, retaining the hosting rights.

The Asian Cup has been withdrawn from the country due to the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, although Sri Lanka will continue to retain hosting rights. The tournament will now be held in the UAE between August 27 and September 11. “Every effort has been made to host the Asian Cup in Sri Lanka and the decision to move the venue to the UAE was made after much deliberation,” said Jay Shah, president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), on Wednesday. in a press release. “The UAE will be the new location, while Sri Lanka will retain the hosting rights.” “This edition of the Asia Cup is extremely important as it will help Asian countries prepare for the ICC World Cup, and I thank the SLC and the Emirates Cricket Board for their understanding and cooperation.” Asia Cup 2020 will be the last tournament to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sri Lanka will host the rescheduled edition next year. pic.twitter.com/17cmooBxnZ ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2020 The ACC also expressed its solidarity with Sri Lanka Cricket in the release. “The ACC is aware of the passionate Sri Lankan fans, hence the final decision to change the venue was very difficult but deemed necessary. However, the thoughts of all ACC members remain in solidarity with the cricket-loving nation of Sri Lankan.” The Asian Cup, which was last played in 2018, is played in the T20 format, with nine teams participating. The UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will play a qualifying round with the winner joining India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the main draw. While Sri Lanka currently hosts Pakistan and also recently successfully completed a series at home against Australia, the nine-team tournament presents a huge challenge in the current scenario. The UAE is a favorite backup country for hosting major tournaments with India hosting the 2021 T20 World Cup in the country.

