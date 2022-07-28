I hope I will owe Will Putnam an apology

As a Clemson football fan, I wish the best for all of Clemson’s players. The better they play, the better the team is and the better their individual fortunes turn out to be.

Objectively, I feel like I can be hopeful for each player to reach their potential, while also being blunt about their current and historic achievements. In other words, just because I don’t have a lot of positive things to say about a player yet doesn’t mean I don’t hope that will change with the start of a new season.

There’s one player in particular that I’m not that impressed with and that I sincerely hope will give me a reason to say “I was wrong” this year.

No, that player is not DJ Uiagalelei. That player is Will Putnam.

Putnam was just named on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which is awarded annually to the top center in the country. This is despite not taking a single shot in a regular season or postseason game in his entire college career.

Putnam was a 4-star recruit in the Class of 2019 in the 247 Composite. He was #101 overall and fifth best offensive guard in the nation.

By contrast, Hunter Rayburn and Mason Trotter were also part of the Class of 2019. Rayburn was a 3-star and Trotter was a 2-star. In the Class of 2018, Jackson Carman was a 5-star and Jordan McFadden a 3-star.

Of the five boys from those two grades, I naturally expected Carman and Putnam to excel. As usual with development guys like McFadden and Rayburn, I hoped they could eventually contribute.

Carman performed well when he replaced Mitch Hyatt on left tackle and he is already in the NFL. McFadden has proven to be a very reliable player, regularly earns good grades and is expected to be one of the best tackles in college football by 2022.

Putnam immediately saw the field as a guard in 2019 and has been in the starting lineup for most of the past two seasons when he was healthy, but for most of that time he was not scoring very well. Putnam was typically in the throes of relegation in the 1960s, which is low compared to most linemen. Seeing 80’s from McFadden and 70’s from good linemen across the country, I was on Putnam. I was disappointed as I expected better grades from a four star recruit.

Time has taught me that judgment was harsh. For fun, I blame Hyatt and Carman. Hyatt came in as a true freshman, starting four seasons for the Tigers. I feel like Carman probably could have started as a freshman somewhere if Clemson needed him to. When he was called up as a left tackle as a sophomore, he was ready and usually scored well.

I’ve been a Clemson fan for a long time and for most of those years (decades) it seems the Tigers are mostly developing three star and two star players. When they got guys with a higher rating, they were quickly brought out and considered to be one of the best players. I was just under the impression that highly regarded offensive linemen should be ready to head out the gate, especially those entering their freshman season at 6′-4″ and 290 lbs.

Since then I’ve learned that it’s not that simple. Clemson has had many offensive recruits in the past few classes who are highly regarded, but were not immediately ready to play at a high level. Clemson’s top-rated 2021 prospect, Tristan Leigh, barely saw the field last season and had to go red shirt. Marcus Tate, a freshman who played well in the 2021 Spring Game, was needed on the pitch earlier than expected due to injuries and while he has many promises, he also struggled early on.

Despite struggling with injuries himself, Putnam was still the highest rated interior lineman for Clemson in 2021, just before Tate. When Rayburn retired for medical reasons, the coaching staff had to identify the best candidate to take over the center, and the staff focused on Putnam.

They clearly had the most confidence in Putnam no matter what grades he got from PFF. Now the Rimington Trophy has put him on the watch list for 2022, even though their only proof was what they saw in the Spring Game.

The staff were not shy in praising how quickly Putnam has picked up the middle position. I assume the Rimington Committee is listening to that as well. They may trust the opinion of Clemson’s employees.

In the end I decided that the most likely explanation is that I just don’t understand what numbers mean at all because when I look at the website for the Rimingtonthere is:

This year, the Trophy Committee teamed up with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow the list down to the top 40 centers.

There it is. PFF’s rating, which is the basis for my disrespect for Putnam, is one of the main reasons Putnam is on the watchlist.

I’m just going to shut up now and pay attention, and I sincerely hope that by the time the Rimington Trophy is awarded, I’ll admit how wrong I’ve been about Will Putnam.