Hockey Canada says it paid out $7.6 million in settlements with a fund built from registration fees

Attorney Andrew Winton sits alongside witnesses Scott Smith, Hockey Canada’s president and chief operating officer, and Hockey Canada’s chief financial officer, Brian Cairo, as they appear on July 27, 2022, on the Canadian Heritage Standing Committee in Ottawa.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Hockey Canada told federal hearings on Wednesday that it has paid $8.9 million since 1989 to settle 21 cases of alleged sexual assault, with the bulk of that money coming from a special fund built through registration fees that don’t belong to parents and players were announced.

Senior executives said Hockey Canada used a reserve known as the National Equity Fund to pay out nine settlements worth $7.6 million during that time, without letting those claims go through the organization’s insurance policies and further investigation. to carry out.

The figures are the first public disclosure of how much Hockey Canada has used the special fund to settle allegations of sexual assault.

A Globe investigation last week found that Hockey Canada failed to provide transparency about the National Equity Fund, which was fueled by registration fees allegedly for insurance premiums, and did not disclose how any of that money was being used.

Explainer: Hockey Canada faces uprising over its handling of sexual assault allegations. This is what you need to know

I can understand that parents are not happy. I wouldn’t be happy either, Brian Cairo, Hockey Canada’s chief financial officer, told a parliamentary committee investigating the organizations dealing with an alleged sexual assault involving members of Canada’s 2018 junior team. But that’s the reality of the situation in terms of some risks, you can’t insure them.

Hockey Canada settled a $3.55 million lawsuit in May, for an undisclosed fee, with a woman claiming she was assaulted by several players in a hotel room in London, Ontario, following a 2018 fundraiser in honor of the World Junior Team.

The organization did not say why it failed to use the insurance coverage it carries to settle the claim, or why it deemed the case uninsurable. Instead, Hockey Canada relocated this spring to settle the lawsuit within weeks, despite not knowing which players would be involved or what happened in London.

We didn’t know all the details of the night, but we did believe damage had been done, said Mr. Cairo.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, a former corporate lawyer, called the settlement highly unusual and said he couldn’t imagine any other organization agreeing to pay a claim in such a way. Conservative MP Kevin Waugh questioned the lack of disclosure about the National Equity Fund, which the government this week acknowledged it was unaware it was being used to settle cases of sexual assault.

The National Equity Fund took everyone by surprise, Mr Waugh said at the hearing.

Did you know about the National Equity Fund and what they did with it? Mr. Waugh asked Barry Lorenzetti, the president of BFL Canada, Hockey Canada’s insurance broker.

I didn’t know the equity fund personally, no sir, replied Mr Lorenzetti.

Mr Lorenzetti said he believed it was not uncommon for organizations to manage emergency funds, and that it was sensible risk management.

If Hockey Canada hadn’t kept the fund and ended up with an uninsurable loss of any significance, the only way they could probably recover was to go ahead and actually increase the registration fees for these kids. So this makes sense, said Mr Lorenzetti.

However, Liberal MP Lisa Hepfner questioned whether having such a fund allows alleged perpetrators to escape responsibility for their actions and perpetuates problems.

Hockey Canada did not disclose to parents and players that some of their money, which they were told was for insurance, went instead to a reserve for sexual abuse settlements. Players of all ages, from beginner Timbits Hockey to senior leagues, pay Hockey Canada a $23.80 fee for insurance, and some of that money was funneled into the National Equity Fund.

While little is known about the fund and how it was managed, The Globes’ investigation found that the National Equity Fund had exceeded $15 million in recent years, also deriving income from investments and interest. During federal hearings in Ottawa last month, Scott Smith, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada, was asked whether government funds were being used to pay for the May settlement.

Mr Smith said no public money was being used, saying Hockey Canada instead liquidated some of its investments. He made no mention of the National Equity Fund and its relationship to players’ registration fees that would serve as insurance coverage.

During Wednesday’s hearings, Mr. Smith did not say how much the claim related to the alleged 2018 London attack had been settled, but said Hockey Canadas board of directors approved the payment of the full amount raised in settlement negotiations. was discussed.

The board approved the maximum amount of the settlement and the settlement offer was made and accepted, Mr. Smith said.

Hockey Canada also used $287,000 from the National Equity Fund to pay the law firm Henein Hutchison LLP to investigate the allegations as of 2018, though the investigation could not determine what happened, in part because not all players on the team agreed to be interviewed. become.

An attorney for Henein Hutchison said Tuesday that the company has reopened its investigation and now has a mandate to compel players to cooperate or they will be publicly named and suspended from playing for Hockey Canada in the future. Police in London have also reopened investigations into the allegations after the lawsuit came to light.

Meanwhile, Hockey Canada faces allegations of sexual assault involving players from the 2003 junior world team. Police in Halifax, where the tournament was played that year, have opened an investigation after TSN reported the claims.

During Wednesday’s hearings, Mr Smith faced calls from several MPs to step down as CEO. He told the committee he believed he could help rebuild credibility at Hockey Canada, but said if the board decided he should not proceed, he would accept that decision.

The extent to which Hockey Canada made use of the National Equity Fund surprised MPs on the committee.

Of the $7.6 million paid out by the special fund since 1989, $6.8 million in settlements related to the abuse perpetrated by disgraced former hockey coach Graham James, Mr Cairo said.

Mr Cairo said Hockey Canada has settled 12 additional claims through its insurance coverage, totaling $1.3 million. Those insured arrangements were made since 1996, when Hockey Canadas existing insurance policy for sexual misconduct began.

Those figures totaling 21 claims and $8.9 million do not include the settlement that Hockey Canada reached in May over the 2018 sexual assault allegations.

Mr Cairo did not define how Hockey Canada determines whether a claim is considered uninsurable. By not running the claim through his insurance company, the settlement could be reached without a full investigation. Mr Smith said the settlement was made with the alleged victim’s best interests in mind.

We have not used money to protect our image, we have used money to respond and support victims, Mr Smith said.

We have made the decision to settle for the sake of the young woman. We didn’t want to litigate or we didn’t want to go through the procedure you refer to and challenge her by taking her through that circumstance.

MPs disputed those claims, saying it was unusual to settle a matter so quickly without investigating.

The use of the National Equity Fund for sexual assault claims was not disclosed in Hockey Canada’s annual report or its financial filings, nor was it mentioned in the organization’s handbook for parents and players about the various forms of insurance provided by their registration rights are offered.

Hockey parents across Canada have told The Globe they were upset to learn that their entry fees were being used in such a way. Hockey Canada has since discontinued use of the fund for the settlement of sexual abuse claims.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors and give you a quick overview of the most important headlines of the day. Sign up today.