Sports
Orono’s Maule, Loaded With State Titles, Is All-Metro Male Athlete of the Year
It’s not common for an athlete to win multiple state championships in a school year, but it’s not rare. It occurs every so often, usually in individualized sports such as athletics, swimming, cross-country skiing, and cross-country skiing.
Much rarer: an athlete who wins more than one team championship in a school year. Maybe two, but it doesn’t happen often. Three? No.
How about three team state championships in the same year with an individual title mixed in? Practically unheard of.
Meet Matias Maule. The Orono senior delivered an extraordinary performance during the 2021-2022 school year. He helped the Spartans boys soccer team win the Class 2A state title in November, led the school’s state champion table tennis team during the winter, and led Orono’s boys tennis team to the team’s first state championship, the Class 2A crown, in early June.
Not enough? Maule and teammate Sam Skanse teamed up to win the Class 2A Doubles Championship, giving Maule four state titles, including three team championships, in one school year.
It all made him the Star Tribune All-Metro Male Athlete of the Year.
“It’s been a great year,” Maule said.
Maule was not an all-state soccer player, nor was he shortlisted for the best tennis players in the state, although he will play tennis at Washington University in St. Louis, one of the top Division III programs in the country. .
Maule saw an opportunity for team well-being in every activity and was cautious. He put his personal goals aside in favor of team success and, as a team captain in all three sports, tried to become the best leader he could be.
“It was always a thought in the back of my mind that we could take three.” [championships], but we still had to do the little things, like Benilde-St. Margaret’s in football or Wayzata in tennis,” Maule said, reasoning that to get past those two favorites in their respective section finals, the Spartans had to be all in on team goals.
An important part of Maule’s strategy was to accept personal sacrifices for the greater good. A football knee injury sidelined him late in the regular season. When he returned, he was moved from the midfield position he’d held for most of the season to a role marking the opponent’s best players. He willingly took on the largely thankless task.
In tennis, he played No. 1 singles, knowing that he would often be outdone by the opponent’s best player, but he willingly took his chunks to further team success.
“I think my record was just over .500,” he said without regret.
Even in table tennis, which is not an MSHSL-sanctioned sport, he made sure that team goals were prioritized.
“We probably had the most intense workouts in table tennis,” he said. “We were always pushing each other.”
Maule never hesitated in his decision to put the team first. Now, time and again, he is a state champion and an award winner for doing so.
“I did my best to make sure everyone had faith and support for each other,” he said. “One of the great life lessons I learned was that if you’re part of a team, you should always make that your priority. If you’re only focused on yourself, a team won’t function well. I’ve tried to live by it every season, and I will continue to do that when I’m in college.”
Sources
2/ https://www.startribune.com/orono-matias-maule-four-state-titles-all-metro-male-athlete-of-the-year-high-school/600193622/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- The Presley Project Brings the King to Kerrville | Entertainment July 28, 2022
- Russia says it will leave the International Space Station after 2024 | Chicago News July 28, 2022
- 2 men charged with 1st degree murder in killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik July 28, 2022
- Justice Department questions witnesses about Trump in January 6 investigation July 28, 2022
- Representation of afro hair on the rise in Hollywood July 28, 2022