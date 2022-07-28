Orono’s Maule, Loaded With State Titles, Is All-Metro Male Athlete of the Year

It’s not common for an athlete to win multiple state championships in a school year, but it’s not rare. It occurs every so often, usually in individualized sports such as athletics, swimming, cross-country skiing, and cross-country skiing.

Much rarer: an athlete who wins more than one team championship in a school year. Maybe two, but it doesn’t happen often. Three? No.

How about three team state championships in the same year with an individual title mixed in? Practically unheard of.

Meet Matias Maule. The Orono senior delivered an extraordinary performance during the 2021-2022 school year. He helped the Spartans boys soccer team win the Class 2A state title in November, led the school’s state champion table tennis team during the winter, and led Orono’s boys tennis team to the team’s first state championship, the Class 2A crown, in early June.

Not enough? Maule and teammate Sam Skanse teamed up to win the Class 2A Doubles Championship, giving Maule four state titles, including three team championships, in one school year.

It all made him the Star Tribune All-Metro Male Athlete of the Year.

“It’s been a great year,” Maule said.

Maule was not an all-state soccer player, nor was he shortlisted for the best tennis players in the state, although he will play tennis at Washington University in St. Louis, one of the top Division III programs in the country. .

Maule saw an opportunity for team well-being in every activity and was cautious. He put his personal goals aside in favor of team success and, as a team captain in all three sports, tried to become the best leader he could be.

“It was always a thought in the back of my mind that we could take three.” [championships], but we still had to do the little things, like Benilde-St. Margaret’s in football or Wayzata in tennis,” Maule said, reasoning that to get past those two favorites in their respective section finals, the Spartans had to be all in on team goals.

An important part of Maule’s strategy was to accept personal sacrifices for the greater good. A football knee injury sidelined him late in the regular season. When he returned, he was moved from the midfield position he’d held for most of the season to a role marking the opponent’s best players. He willingly took on the largely thankless task.

In tennis, he played No. 1 singles, knowing that he would often be outdone by the opponent’s best player, but he willingly took his chunks to further team success.

“I think my record was just over .500,” he said without regret.

Even in table tennis, which is not an MSHSL-sanctioned sport, he made sure that team goals were prioritized.

“We probably had the most intense workouts in table tennis,” he said. “We were always pushing each other.”

Maule never hesitated in his decision to put the team first. Now, time and again, he is a state champion and an award winner for doing so.

“I did my best to make sure everyone had faith and support for each other,” he said. “One of the great life lessons I learned was that if you’re part of a team, you should always make that your priority. If you’re only focused on yourself, a team won’t function well. I’ve tried to live by it every season, and I will continue to do that when I’m in college.”