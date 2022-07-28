Baseball honored with ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. Purdue baseball’s 3.09 team grade-point average during the 2021-22 school year earned the program’s special mention from the American Baseball Coaches Association, as the Boilermakers were on the list of recipients of the Team Academic Excellence Award. The ABCA recognizes college and high school teams across the country that make the grade at the pace of 3.0-plus cumulative GPAs for the academic year. The Boilermakers’ cumulative GPA remained strong at 3.09 after the end of the spring semester, maintaining target through the challenges of balancing academic commitments with the busy 56-game schedule from mid-February to the end of May. Individual academic awards this year focused on: Jackson Smeltz is recognized as an Academic All-America honoree, Purdue’s first in baseball since 2001. Smeltz was also one of the program’s four Big Ten Distinguished Scholars and 19 Academic All-Big Ten honorees. Tanner Haston , Tyler Powers and Troy Viola were also on both lists. Purdue had 23 players earning more than 3.0 GPAs during the 2021-22 school year. Smeltz and Viola both had a clear 4.0s. Per semester, 12 players had more than 3.5 GPAs in the fall and 10 achieved the same grade in the spring. Thirteen Ketelmakers graduated in the 2021-22 school year, four in the fall, eight in the spring and Viola is close by to get his master’s degree a year later this summer. Spring graduates Ricky Castro , Ryan Howe Haston, Powers and Smeltz all capped their Purdue careers as three-time Academic All-Big Ten honors. Thank you @PurdueBaseball for the very generous donation of pants and shirts. We’ve already distributed over 50 pairs to low-income players today. pic.twitter.com/ydDMVf1E8K Goods4Greatness (@Goods4Greatness) July 25, 2022

