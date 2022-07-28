CWG 2022: Harmanpreet swings a golf club at nets to get into the rhythm for women’s cricket opener against Aussies

Harmanpreet Kaur was timing the ball sweetly on the Mosley Cricket training ground two days before the Commonwealth Games kicked off the first women’s T20 competition. But it was in her warm-up that the Indian captain made her intentions clear.

There was no net bowler or throwdown specialist around. In fact, there wasn’t even a bat in sight. Instead, a long wave driver, curving at the edge and gleaming silver, caught streaks of Solihull sunlight, well before Edgbaston’s crackling opener did a fearless India shrug their shoulders in one way or another against world champions Australia.

Later in the net cage, Harmanpreet traded the driver for a bat and slammed her far and nicely thick, ready for the big battle ahead. She uses the golf swing simulation for hip-shoulder dissociation. It’s her own unique thing, explained Team India physio Anand Date. Harman has a natural swing and it helps her get into the rhythm.

A dozen nice rides, arms free and shoulders unlocked with the hip and shoulders in proper six-stroke motion, Harman headed for the nets.

The 171 in the 2017 World Cup semi-finals is a thing of the past, although the Australians may not soon forget that 50-over blitz. India starts out as a solid underdog against the dominant Aussies, but the team has carefully put the pressure on their opponents by casually hinting that they don’t really tremble at the prospect of the opener. Smriti Mandhana on departure and later Yastika Bhatia on arrival made up for the reputation difference. The T20 and the Aussies better respect its inherent unpredictability, they suggested.

You know, you never know.

Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot. (Twitter/ BCCI Women)

The Indian team gave the first look at the Indian CWG jerseys – the BCCI logo was missing on this rare occasion and the I of India a three-color three-cushion.

Camped in a hotel with only the beach volleyball teams for company, this is the closest thing to a Games village as accommodation for the Birmingham Games is scattered across the West Midlands. The team flew in from Bengaluru and was upgraded to first class, one of the few perks of being cricketers. Not all sports could afford that.

But otherwise they are left to themselves. The opening ceremony is a no-go, as the Indians play at 10:30 a.m. the next day. And the team enjoys the rare instance of sharing rooms with fixed allocated slots. Some of the support staff, never fit for international tours, were checked into a hotel at their own expense, and the young team is in good spirits hoping to hit Edgbaston with a bang.

Harmanpreet Kaur in action. (Source: BCCI Twitter)

A day before the Indians, the Barbados team was in Mosley – chatting for a while and a long beating. But popping music, more relaxed before the women open their campaign. South Africa arrives without two top names and Australia is rusty. England as host is all set, but it’s the Indians who will bring in the crowd – especially in the second pool match against Pakistan, where local communities are collectively excited to see that showdown.

Yastika enjoys new role

Yastika was told on equal eve during India’s recent tour of Sri Lanka that she would be holding wickets. She smelled a bit of it, but was just happy that an extra batter could be put in when she donned the big gloves, and now an extra bowler can walk into the team as she takes on the extra cloak.

From childhood I loved to keep wickets. I like the feel of the big gloves in the hands, she says, adding that she continues to send videos to Kiran More, who helps her log on to quick improvements.

Yastika Bhatia in action. (File)

She has undergone some serious mental strengthening work under Mugdha Bavare, who also works with Shreyas Iyer. I wasn’t happy after the last tour, but there were continuous competitions. So I started working on the mental aspect in addition to recovery, fitness and running techniques. Yastika has put a lot of effort into her running technique, although she’s nowhere near as busy as Smriti. I feel lighter on the pitch now and the competition focus is high, she says jokingly that she is also a free girl now that she has completed her graduation.

It was important for the team to leave Sri Lanka 3-0. We wanted a clean sweep, usually we end up 2-1. This time the blade had to be knocked down, deep, nicely and neatly turned.

The past few weeks have made Yastika a movie buff, the latest in the Minions franchise, her favorite, plus three movies in the last five days.

Keeping wickets has also helped her put a broader lens on the game. And just like her idol MS Dhoni, she wants to bring acumen in her playing and aggression in her percussion. But other than that it’s a lot to keep the atmosphere light and joke with Shafali Verma. Bohot dinon ke baad roommates ko jhelna ho raha hai (We get roommates after a long time). So we enjoy, she laughs.

In addition to the throwdown pro, physio, masseuse and trainer, the team also has a dedicated video analysis unit for the first time. The Commonwealth Games may not traditionally be the World Cup cricket awards, but the CWG Medal has the potential to push women’s cricket to the next lane. Both hockey and cricket at the same Games give Indians plenty to fight for. However, it all started with a golf swing at the border, from Harmanpreet, a la Bryson DeChambeau.