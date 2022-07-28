



EAST LANSING Patriarche Park visitors will notice a different kind of activity there this fall with plans for a nearly $900,000 renovation project. At its July 12 meeting, East Lansing City Council approved a contract with Holt-based Nielsen Commercial Construction Co., Inc. for $896,097 to reconstruct the tennis, basketball, and pickleball courts in the park. These courts are currently in significant disrepair and past their useful life, according to aEast Lansing press release published on Wednesday. For those in our community who enjoy participating in court sports, this will be a substantial, transformative improvement to that area of ​​the park, East Lansing Department of Parks Recreation & Arts Assistant Director Wendy Wilmers Longpre said in the release. The project is scheduled to begin in late August, with the existing courts closing to the public from August 22 to prepare for demolition. Construction will last until the end of November and the remaining items will be completed next spring. The courts will remain closed to the public until the project is completed. No other areas of the park will be affected by construction, the release said. Once completed, the park’s renovated sports field will include: 10 pickleball lanes.

A tennis court.

A basketball court designed to accommodate one full-size court or two half-courts.

A shade/picnic structure with tables and a grill.

A detention basin rain garden and landscaping. There will also be accessibility improvements, including the construction of a new sidewalk from Alton Road to the courts and wider entry and exit gates to the tennis and pickleball courts. The projects cost and an additional $63,000 for contingency projects are funded by a $300,000 Natural Resources Trust Fund grant, $200,000 in income tax for grant match, $150,000 from basketball court income tax, $150,000 from additional income tax, and $160,000 from the non-profit Patriarche Park Pickleball Association, according to East Lansing documents. At the July meeting, East Lansing resident Gary Beaudoin toldThe Patriarche Park Pickleball Association president said there are about 900 pickleball players in the area and when the project is complete the park will be “one of the best pickleball facilities in the area. It will attract people from all over, he said. Patriarche Park is a 38.7-acre park on Alton Road. It was acquired over the course of 16 years, starting with the initial purchase of 23.72 acres in 1940. There are no records of the construction of the courts, but a review of historic aerial photographs indicates that the surface of the tennis/pickleball court was there in 1955 and that the basketball court was constructed between 1970 and 1981, according to city records. Read more: A surface improvement project was completed on the tennis/pickleball courts in 2016, but there have been no significant improvements to the courts since its construction. Until construction starts this fall. We appreciate the community’s patience during this exciting project, which will ensure these popular outdoor recreational facilities can be enjoyed for many years to come, Longpre said. Contact Bryce Airgoodat 517-267-0448 or [email protected] Follow herTwitter @bairgood123.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lansingstatejournal.com/story/news/2022/07/27/patriarche-park-east-lansing-pickleball-tennis-basketball-court-rebuild/10068972002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

