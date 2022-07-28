(Top photo: Jerome Miron / USA Today)
MPs address Hockey Canada officials in parliament: it’s time for new leadership
Several MPs charged Wednesday at a parliamentary hearing in Ottawa that the executives of Hockey Canada must resign.
Canadians have lost confidence, MP Kevin Waugh told current Hockey Canada president and CEO Scott Smith on the second day of hearings by the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage.
Smith and other Hockey Canada officials were challenged by MPs over the organization’s handling of sexual assault allegations that followed a 2018 Hockey Canada Foundation fundraising gala in London, Ontario and its subsequent decision to to settle civil proceedings in the case when it filed in the spring of 2022.
I think it’s time for new leadership, said MP Peter Julian.
Smith asked for time to show the public the change and progress Hockey Canada wants to make, but said that if an assessment from the organization’s board shows he is not the person for the job, he would accept that decision.
“I believe I am the right person to take Hockey Canada to a better place,” said Smith. I believe the board now believes I am the person who can take us to an even better level for hockey and hopefully at some point we can be a role model for sport.
Smith also confirmed there are no plans to postpone or cancel the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton next month. He said Hockey Canada will be a full-fledged host and participant in the event, although he noted it will “probably look a little different.”
Meanwhile, a source also confirmed on Wednesday that the law firm Henein Hutchison, which was hired by Hockey Canada to conduct a third-party investigation into the alleged 2018 attack, made 11 recommendations in their interim report. They include revisions to the code of conduct, mandatory training and increased security and oversight at future events.
Two of the recommendations, according to .’s report the athletic, also focused on preventing underage drinking and limiting Hockey Canada sponsored alcohol at events.
Performance bonuses linked to medal goals, which were questioned during committee hearings today, have also since been disclosed. Bonuses range from a maximum of $5k to a maximum of $55k spread across five different positions at Hockey Canada
— Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) July 27, 2022
During Wednesday’s hearing, Hockey Canada officials announced that the organization paid out a total of $7.6 million to settle nine sexual abuse claims using a fund fueled in part by player registration fees, according to Hockey’s chief financial officer. Canadas, Brian Cairo.
Most of that settlement money, $6.8 million, went towards settling claims related to Graham James, the disgraced coach convicted of sexually abusing several of his players, Cairo said. The claims go back to the late 1980s.
The undisclosed amount paid out in the recent settlement reached in the 2018 sexual assault allegations is not included in the $7.6 million figure, Smith later told reporters.
A few interesting notes from HC President Steve Smith, who answered a few questions from the media on his way out.
He said the latest sexual assault settlement out of London is NOT part of the $7.6 million they cited from settlements involving the National Equity Fund.
— Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) July 27, 2022
Hockey Canadas National Equity Fund, which was: discovered by the Globe and Maillast week, is funded in part by player registration fees and can be used by the organization to settle lawsuits, including allegations of sexual assault, without filing an insurance claim.
GO DEEP
Parliamentary Hearing on Hockey Canada resumes
A total of 20 people have received settlement funds through the National Equity Fund, Cairo said, including the nine who had faced alleged sexual abuse. In addition to the claims settled through the fund, Hockey Canada announced that it has settled 12 additional claims of sexual abuse through insurance since 1996. Those claims were settled for a total amount of $1.3 million.
So far, $287,000 of that fund has been paid to Henein Hutchison, the law firm hired by Hockey Canada to investigate the 2018 allegations, Cairo said.
Member of Parliament Anthony Housefather, a former general counsel at a multinational corporation, told Hockey Canada officials why the organization chose to settle the legal claim related to the 2018 sexual assault allegations on behalf of parties apparently unknown (the eight players whose complainant said they had sexually assaulted her as John Doe defendants) and why that settlement was not reached in consultation with other parties to the claim.
Smith said Hockey Canada entered the settlement agreement with the best interests of the complainants in mind, although Housefather balked at that claim with a series of questions about why, if so, the settlement contained a confidentiality agreement that the complainant did not disclose publicly about what happened to her.
During the exchange, it came to light that Hockey Canada recently amended the settlement agreement to allow the complainant to speak more often. Huisvader indicated that the committee had recently received the amended document.
GO DEEP
Timeline Hockey Canada: important developments so far
Glen McCurdie, Hockey Canada’s former vice president of insurance and risk management, said sexual abuse settlements paid out by the National Equity Fund typically include nondisclosure agreements.
When asked whether Hockey Canada is willing to release victims from non-disclosure agreements, Smith said the organization would honor their wishes, barring legal reasons that would prevent Hockey Canada from doing so.
During the hearing, Smith acknowledged that Hockey Canada’s process in handling 2018 allegations was not perfect and that many of the measures taken recently, including an action plan released earlier this week, should have been implemented sooner.
We own it and we will do better to fulfill our responsibilities to Canadians, Smith said.
Hockey Canada officials also faced questions about new allegations of a gang assault in Halifax involving members of the 2003 Canadian World Junior Team..The Halifax Police Department has launched an investigation into the claims.
Multiple MPs also noted the homogeneity of Hockey Canadas senior leadership team and witnesses who appeared before the Commission on Wednesday. Member of Parliament Lisa Hepfner and Waugh asked about efforts to diversify those in decision-making roles at the top of the survey, and Member of Parliament Hedy Fry, chairman of the heritage committee, also suggested that Hockey Canada’s leadership should more accurately reflect the Canadian population and with a increased representation of women and marginalized communities.
MP Lisa Hepfner points out the homogeneity of the current witnesses and HC leadership team. Hepfner asked Smith if more women in positions of power would be a good thing for Hockey Canada.
— Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) July 27, 2022
Fry also indicated there could be future hearings in Parliament and Housefather said he would like to see Hockey Canadas insurer AIG answer questions about the nature in which the settlement was handled.
There is a fundamental problem. A number of sports organizations have a fundamentally toxic environment. Sport Canada has been playing a hands-off role for years. Things have to change, MP Peter Julian told the athletic on Wednesday. Ultimately, I believe that the victims should be heard and that is why I think we should continue these hearings.
After Wednesday’s session closed, MP Sebastian Lemire repeated requests for a review from Hockey Canada’s leadership.
They haven’t changed their mind. They failed to protect the victim. They protected the culture of silence, Lemire . told the athletic. They acted because they were under pressure. So I’m not happy that they’re still in the same position now in their position.
