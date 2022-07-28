



IRVINE, California. – Three women’s swim team Longhorns in the top five of the second day of the 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships. Leah Smith, who trains with head coach Carol Capitan finished fifth in the women’s 200m Back A final with a time of 2:10.48. Kelly Pasha started the day with a fourth place finish in the 200m free B final with a time of 2:00.42, while Texas Ex Olivia Anderson also just missed the podium with a time of 2:29.29 in the 200m chest B final. Fresh off her first place in the 100m free C final on the first night, Kyla Liebel finished sixth in the 200m free C final with a time of 2:01.37. Day three of the championships is scheduled for another 11am CT start in the 400m IM, followed by the 7pm CT final. thursday 28 july W 400 IM: Leah Smith

M 400 IM: Jake Foster , David Johnston W 100 Fly: Olivia Bray , Morgan Brophy Dakota Luther, Kelly Pasha , Emma Sticklen M 100 Fly: Sam Artmann Shaine Casas, Cole Crane Holden Smith Friday July 29 M400 Free: Luke Hobson , David Johnston W 100 Chest: Olivia Anderson

M 100 Chest: Caspar Raven , Paul relegated , Adam Fusti-Molnar , Jake Foster W 100 Back: Olivia Bray M 100 Back: Peter Larson , Chris O’Connor Saturday July 30 W 200 IM: Dakota Luther, Kelly Pasha Leah Smith

M200 IM: Shaine Casas, Caspar Raven , Jake Foster , Jackson Huckabay W 50 free: Grace Cooper , Kyla Leibel , Bridget Semenuk , Emma Sticklen M50 Free: Cole Crane , Daniel Krueger W 1500 Free: Erica Sullivan M800 free: Luke Hobson , David Johnston

