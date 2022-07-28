Wisconsin Badgers Football: 2022 Roster Update from Big Ten Media Days





This is the post for the real perverted college soccer player. The fan who sees a snippet of a second on the official Badgers football Twitter account and says oh, looks like Random Player has a new song, this post is for you. Thanks to Zach Heilprin, who is attending Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, who tweeted the updated roster, we now have a ton of new information to ponder as we head into fall camp. We’ve got weight changes, a few position changes, and a whole bunch of information about all the new freshmen enrolled in school this summer. Let’s get the two new position changes out of the way first. Jackson Acker is now officially designated as FB and not RB

Freshman ATH Cade Yacamelli begins his UW career as a security guard. He could switch sides of the ball if necessary as he was also considered a strong option for RB or WR. Two more quick things to note are that 2022 4-star DE Isaac Hamm (Sun Prairie) is still not on the roster and S Titus Toler is BACK on the roster after leaving the team last summer due to injuries. Hell offers quality depth in a position that was decimated by injuries during the jump ball. Paul Chryst on 2022 signatory Isaac Hamm: “Appreciate what he’s doing now. He’s taking lessons – not following #Wisconsin. He’s finishing up some stuff and then he’s obviously hopeful.” Currently taking classes at MATC Jon McNamara (@McNamaraRivals) July 27, 2022 Fifth-year senior OL Cormac Sampson is also off the roster after deciding a few weeks ago to move on to his post-football career of coaching and teaching. Here are the jersey numbers, heights, weights and positions for all incoming players who did not register early. Travis Alvin, OL, No. 62, 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Randolph

Vinny Anthony, WR, No. 22.6-foot-0.171lbs, Louisville, Ky.

Chris Brooks, Jr., WR, No. 84, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, St. Louis

Austin Brown, S, No. 9, 6-foot-1, 214 pounds, Johnston City, Illinois.

Joe Brunner, OL, No. 56, 6-foot-5, 317 pounds, Whitefish Bay

John Clifford, OL, No. 76, 6-foot-5, 273 pounds, Watertown

Drew Evans, OL, No. 77, 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Fort Atkinson

Cam Fane, WR, No. 21, 6-foot-1, 176 pounds, Arlington, Texas (graduated from Madison Edgewood high school)

Zach Gloudeman, FB, No. 44, 6-foot-2, 218 pounds, Spring Green

Marshall Howe, QB, No. 12, 6-foot-1, 187 pounds, Pacific Palisades, California (high school graduate at Avon Old Farms in Connecticut)

Lee Hutton, CB, No. 38, 5-foot-10, 176 pounds, Minnetonka, Minn.

Charlie Jarvis, S, No. 34, 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, Hartland

Gabe Kirschke, DL, No. 58, 6-foot-5, 234 pounds, Lone Tree, Colo.

Gavin Lahm, K, No. 96, 6-foot-0, 225 pounds, Kaukauna

Luna Larson, ILB, No. 57, 6-foot-2, 216 pounds, Baraboo

Deven Magli, S, No. 46, 6-foot-1, 192 pounds, DeForest

Tommy McIntosh, WR, No. 15, 6-foot-5, 204 pounds, DeWitt, Mich.

Tristan Monday, DE, No. 91, 6-foot-4, 276 pounds, Scottsdale, Ariz.

JT Seagreaves, TE, No. 41, 6-foot-6, 224 pounds, Monroe

Cole Toennies, WR, No. 24, 6-foot-2, 186 pounds, Middleton

Jackson Trudgeon, S, No. 30, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Fitchburg

Cade Yacamelli, S, No. 25.6-foot-0.207 pounds, Trafford, Pa. And there was one transfer for the Badgers after the spring ball was over that most likely got the hard sell from high school teammate Nick Herbig: Kamoi Latu, S, No. 13.6-foot-0.195 pounds, Honolulu, transfer from Utah, is a true junior Weight changes are always breathlessly awaited by the various sick people who work at B5Q and those who lurk around the Badgers corner of the Twittersphere, but it’s usually hard to tell why a player has gained weight or lost weight. Are they going to change position? Did the coaching staff tell them to change their diet? Was it a personal choice? Who knows! Anyway, here are all the weight gains for players between this July release and the one released for spring training. Players in bold had their weight change by more than five pounds in either direction: Jackson Acker, FB, gained six pounds to 238

Dylan Barrett, OL, won two pounds to 320

Tyler Beach, OL, won a pound to 317

JP Benzschawel, OL, won five pounds to 302

Tanor Bortolini, OL, won seven pounds to 313

Peter Bowden, LS, won three pounds to 233

Logan Brown, OL, Gained Three Pounds 313

Tommy Brunner, DE, won seven pounds to 260

Myles Burkett, QB, gained six pounds to 204

Vito Calvaruso, K, won two pounds to 200

Bryce Carey, S, won 15lbs to 198

Jake Chaney, ILB, won four pounds, to 229

Justin Clark, CB, won two pounds to 180

Jordan DiBenedetto, WR, won five pounds to 200

Chimere Dike, WR, won a pound to 195

Dean Engram, WR, won a pound to 170

Jack Eschenbach, TE, won two pounds to 241

Jaylan Franklin, TE, won three pounds to 243

Ross Gengler, OLB, won four pounds to 230

CJ Goetz, OLB, gained eight pounds to 240

Mike Gregorie, WR, won a pound to 187

Nick Herbig, OLB, won a pound to 228

Mike Jarvis, DE, won two pounds to 292

Rodas Johnson, DE, won two pounds to 293

Avyonne Jones, CB, won seven pounds to 187

Kerry Kodanko, OL, won two pounds to 305

Cam Large, TE, gained a pound 235

Max Lofy, CB, gained nine pounds to 189

AKhoury Lyde, CB, gained seven pounds to 191

Spencer Lytle, ILB, won three pounds to 234

Riley Mahlman, OL, won three pounds to 315

Cade McDonald, DE, won five pounds to 285

Alex Moeller, WR, won three pounds to 177

Isaiah Mullens, DE, won three pounds to 303

Curt Neal, NT, won two pounds to 290

Jack Nelson, OL, won seven pounds to 310

Maema Njongmeta, ILB, won five pounds to 229

Darryl Peterson, OLB, won two pounds to 244

Jack Pugh, TE, won three pounds to 236

Jake Ratzlaff, ILB, gained five pounds to 225

Nolan Rucci, OL, won five pounds to 297

Brady Schipper, RB, won two pounds to 202

Alexander Smith, CB, gained four pounds to 183

Garrison Solliday, FB, won 11lbs to 240

James Thompson, Jr., DE, gained five pounds to 295

Sean Timmis, OL, won five pounds to 305

John Torchio, S, won a pound to 211

Isaac Townsend, DE, won three pounds to 283

Jordan Turner, ILB, won a pound to 235

Aidan Vaughan, ILB, won six pounds to 213

Trey Wedig, OL, won five pounds to 315

Aaron Witt, OLB, won a pound to 255

Hunter Wohler, S, won four pounds to 210

Zach Zei, LS, gained four pounds to 221 And here are the players who have dropped out since the last roster update: Braelon Allen, RB, lost five pounds to 235

Owen Arnett, S, lost three pounds to 212

Ben Barten, DE, lost four pounds to 300

Keeanu Benton, NT, lost a pound to 315

Travian Blaylock, S, lost seven pounds to 198

Cole Dakovich, TE, lost 10 pounds to 250

Tatum Grass, ILB, lost two pounds to 232

Deacon Hill, QB, lost 11 pounds to 251

Kaden Johnson, OLB, Lost Five Pounds to 230

Keontez Lewis, WR, lost four pounds to 190

Semar Melvin, CB, lost two pounds 170

Gio Paez, DE, lost three pounds to 316

Hayden Rucci, TE, lost three pounds to 256

Byran Sanborn, ILB, lost a pound to 232

Jay Shaw, CB, lost a pound to 187

Marty Strey, OLB, lost a pound to 225

Nate Van Zelst, K, Lost Four Pounds to 184

Andy Vujnovich, P, lost four pounds to 230

Amaun Williams, CB, lost three pounds to 177

Chase Wolf, QB, lost five pounds to 195

Preston Zachman, S, lost three pounds to 208 For reference, OL Dylan Barrett is the heaviest player on the team at 320 pounds, OL Riley Mahlman and Nolan Rucci are the tallest players on the team at 6 feet, WR Dean Engram and CB Semar Melvin are the lightest of the team at 170 pounds and three players are equal for the shortest of the team at 5-foot-9: Engram, RB Grover Bortolotti and CB AKhoury Lyde

