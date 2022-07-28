United States 8, Canada 3





From Shane Wright to Dyllan Gill, the 2022 NHL Draft was all about Canadian hockey. In all, more than a third of the players named 90 out of 225 in Montreal come strong and free from the true north. Those players include representation from 11 members and 28 who have worn the Maple Leaf in international competitions, including four gold medalists from the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship. The red and white run started early, with Shane Wright going number 4 to the Seattle Kraken. The Burlington, Ontario native, captained Canada Black in the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and the gold medal-winning U18 team in 2021, and played for the Canadian National Junior Team last winter at the canceled 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. Put on that sweater, Shane! @SeattleKraken pic.twitter.com/iumkvkTZdB Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) July 8, 2022 Wright was the first of nine Canadians to be selected in the first round, including three from Manitoba Conor Geekie (No. 11 to Arizona), Denton Mateychuk (No. 12 to Columbus) and Owen Pickering (No. 21 to Pittsburgh). The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) was well represented among the Canadian contingent; 71 of the 90 selected players, including all nine of the first-round picks, were products of CHL programs, from 36 different teams. The Ontario Hockey League led the way with 29 picks, followed by the Western Hockey League with 27 and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with 15. The North Bay Battalion (Arnsby, DiVincentiis, Jackson, Mathurin, Nelson) and Swift Current Broncos (Davies, Dyck, Filmon, Hvidston, Pickering) performed all club teams with five selected players, while the Guelph Storm (Buchinger, Karabela, Poitras, Zhilkin), Kamloops Blazers (Kuefler, Lindgren, Minten, Seminoff), and Seattle Thunderbirds (Davidson, Gustafson, Korchinski, Schaefer) had four each. CANADIAN PLAYERS PRESENTED BY MEMBER Ontario Hockey Federation (30) Liam Arnsby, Owen Beck, Michael Buchinger, Nolan Collins, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Domenic DiVincentiis, Lucas Edmonds, Jackson Edward, George Fegaras, Isaiah George, David Gucciardi, Hunter Haight, Stephen Halliday, Jake Karabela, Christian Kyrou, Amadeus Lombardi, Paul Ludwinski, Matthew Maggio, Tnias Mathurin, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Owen Mehlenbacher, Nick Moldenhauer, Matthew Morden, Ty Nelson, Cole OHara, Matthew Poitras, Tucker Robertson, Jack Sparkes, Shane Wright, Danny Zhilkin BC Hockey (12) Mason Beaupit, Parker Bell, Tyson Dyck, Tyson Jugnauth, Ben King, Mats Lindgren, Brandon Lisowsky, Michael Milne, Fraser Minten, Matthew Seminoff, Graham Sward, Abram Wiebe Hockey Alberta (12) Emmett Croteau, Jared Davidson, Josh Davies, Jagger Firkus, Jordan Gustafson, Ben Hemmerling, Dylan James, Daylan Kuefler, Rieger Lorenz, Matthew Savoie, Reid Schaefer, Ty Young Hockey Quebec (11) Angus Booth, Frédéric Brunet, Jordan Dumais, Nathan Gaucher, Alexis Gendron, Patrick Guay, Maveric Lamoureux, Jérémy Langlois, Tristan Luneau, Miguel Tourigny, Noah Warren Hockey Manitoba (8) Tyler Brennan, Reid Dyck, Josh Filmon, Conor Geekie, Ryan Hofer, Adam Ingram, Denton Mateychuk, Owen Pickering Hockey Eastern Ontario (7) Jorian Donovan, David Goyette, Cedrick Guindon, Kyle Jackson, Kaleb Lawrence, Gavin White, Cameron Whitehead Hockey New Brunswick (4) Eli Barnett, Marc-Andre Gaudet, Dyllan Gill, Samuel Savoie Hockey Nova Scotia (2) Jake Furlong, Landon Sim Hockey Saskatchewan (2) Connor Hvidston, Kevin Korchinskiz Hockey Newfoundland & Labrador (1) Ryan Greene Hockey Northwestern Ontario (1) Daimon Gardner CANADIAN PLAYERS CREATED BY PROGRAM OF EXCELLENCE EXPERIENCE

2022 National Men’s Under-18 Team

Nolan Collins, Josh Davies, Reid Dyck, Josh Filmon, David Goyette, Connor Hvidston, Rieger Lorenz, Nick Moldenhauer, Matthew Morden, Owen Pickering 2022 National Junior Team

Shane Wright 2021 National Men Under-18 Team

Tyler Brennan, Denton Mateychuk, Shane Wright, Danny Zhilkin 2020 Youth Olympics

Cedrick Guindon, Mats Lindgren, Paul Ludwinski, Tristan Luneau, Denton Mateychuk, Ty Nelson, Matthew Savoie, Noah Warren 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Championship

Black: Jeremy Langlois, Kaleb Lawrence, Shane Wright, Danny Zhilkin Red: Nathan Gaucher White: Liam Arnsby, Tyler Brennan, Matthew Savoie, Graham Sward 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Championships

Red: Stephan Halliday, Matthew Maggio

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hockeycanada.ca/en-ca/news/april-23-canada-united-states-recap-2022-mu18 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos