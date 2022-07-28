Commonwealth Games: Feng Tianwei Sees Redemption For S’pore In Table Tennis Team Event





BIRMINGHAM – Feng Tianwei arrives for her fourth Commonwealth Games and is fully aware of how times have changed. At 35, she is outside the top 10 in the world and is part of a Singapore women’s team for the first time without defending a gold medal. The Republic’s perfect run – winning the women’s team event in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 – ended in Australia four years ago, a shocking 3-1 defeat to India. Feng’s opening loss to Manika Batra set the tone for that Gold Coast final. World No. 16 Feng, who has won six gold, three silver and one bronze medals since 2010, and is one of 13 nominees for the greatest Commonwealth Games athlete of all time, said: “Time flies. Not only have the balls and rules changed I also don’t enjoy the kind of superiority I had 10 years ago.” The road to redemption for her and the women’s team begins on Friday (July 28) with the qualifying rounds at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Center. Singapore are the best seeds and trailed alongside England, Nigeria, St Vincent and the Grenadines in Group 1. After the draw on Wednesday, team manager Eddy Tay told The Straits Times that while the Republic will be favorites to continue as group winners, they should be ready to take on the hosts. He said: “England will definitely get strong support from home support. They also have Ho Tin-Tin who has a unique playing style as a pen holder with a spotted forehand, so we can’t afford to be complacent.” Preparations were underway for this, Tay added. During the squad’s July 5-25 training stint in Linz, Austria, they hired four shake-handed French right-handers, a French left-hander and two Japanese women who are experts at long breakouts as sparring partners. They also previously trained with Canadian Zhang Mo, who plays a similar game to Ho’s. If Singapore progresses as expected, tougher opponents in the form of India await, as well as the relatively unknown threat from Australia, which has two new naturalized players in China-born Liu Yangzi and South Korean-born Jee Min-hyung. World No. 60 Zeng Jian, who makes her Commonwealth Games debut, has had such a hectic two-month prep since the SEA Games, where she won three silver and a bronze medal in May, that she lost 3 kg. . The 25-year-old competed in all four events and said: “I feel the team event is the event that best demonstrates our strength as a team. “In situations where I don’t have a clear advantage, anything can happen if I don’t do well in any part, be it stress or strategy management. So I think the solution is to be better at my game, and the rest will fall into place.” Feng is also looking forward to competing with new teammates such as Zhou Jingyi, 17, and Wong Xin Ru, 20. She said: “By sharing some of my experiences, I hope our younger players can learn something… Traditional we are powerhouses, and as the old generation gradually retires, I hope there will be a new generation that can continue our dominance.” In the men’s team, Singapore is in Group 3 alongside third places India, Barbados and Northern Ireland.

