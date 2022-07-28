For cricket, a chance to go global at Commonwealth Games 2022 – The New Indian Express

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was asked to compete in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where she would stay in various disciplines along with a larger contingent from the country, she said just the thought of it gave her goosebumps.

And it’s not just Harmanpreet, this was the general sentiment among the other teams as cricket would make a comeback in the multi-sport event after 24 years (in 1998 matches men had List-A matches).

As for the women, it would be their first major tournament apart from the ICC ODI and T20 World Cups they get to play.

Speaking of myself, we’ve grown by watching these kinds of tournaments and we’re happy to have a chance too. We will be part of a big event, Harmanpreet had said before leaving for England.

And it’s not just about taking part in a multi-sport event for the first time. There are quite a few cricketers, especially from Australia and New Zealand, who are somehow connected to other sports and athletes from other disciplines.

For example, New Zealand superstar Suzie Bates was part of her country’s basketball team during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. This time she will be with the New Zealand contingent, albeit as a cricketer who would field a team in the 3×3 basketball events.

It was an amazing experience as a 19-year-old to be in the Olympics, experience the games and be among the best athletes in the world. So yes, I was lucky enough to get to the Olympics and now we have the chance to play cricket at the Commonwealth Games, Bates told White Ferns.

Meanwhile, Australian Vice Captain Rachael Haynes has reunited with her former colleague Barrie Lester, a three-time CWG medalist and champion international lawn and indoor bowler who would compete in the Lawn Bowls event.

Before Cricket Australia landed the central contracts, Haynes worked with Lester at Bowls Australia over a decade ago.

I was still in the national team at the time, playing for Australia, and so was he. We shared stories in the office when we were at work and we traveled across the country working on bowling tournaments as well. It was really nice to see him again, Haynes said.

Pakistan will have their moment to savor as their captain Bismah Maroof, who made a comeback in the World Cup earlier this year after having a baby, is named as the flag bearer of their contingent along with wrestler Muhammed Inam for Thursday’s opening ceremony. The other important thing is that there is no West Indies in the CWG.

Instead, Barbados, which won the 2019 Caribbean regional domestic competition, was set to compete in the event, with newly appointed West Indian captain Hayley Matthews leading them in Birmingham.

Apart from this, the Birmingham games can be seen as a pivotal moment as it would help women’s sport reach a much wider audience than ever before; something all eight captains have acknowledged.

As a cricketer, we always want to play more cricket and this year we get to participate in a multi-sport event. So when you go for a big event it’s important to perform well, the more we get tournaments like that, it’s good for women’s cricket, Harmanpreet had said. And the way the tournament goes could also be vital if ICC pushes for the sports inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

While there is a lot of buzz and excitement surrounding the event, not all is rosy for every team when it comes to the cricketing part. With less than 24 hours to go before the opening ceremony, India has just 13 players in Birmingham as Pooja Vastrakar and Sabbhineni Meghana are stopped in Bengaluru after testing positive for covid.

According to the BCCI, they couldn’t join the team until they tested negative twice. Meanwhile, South Africa will not be able to use their captain Dane van Niekerk due to injury and their prime all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who is in the shape of her life, has returned home for family reasons.

While in the T20 format, any team can beat anyone on any given day, it seems once again that England and Australia are the favorites to finish on top.

If another country, especially India, manages to seize the opportunity and steal the target despite the challenges, in many ways it could be a turning point for women’s sport, not just in the country but around the world.