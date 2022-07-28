Penn State football coach James Franklin optimistic about program after hiring new president, AD





INDIANAPOLIS — After agreeing a 10-year contract in November, Penn State coach James Franklin believes the university is in a good position to compete for championships. Franklin praised the hiring of athletic director Pat Kraft, a former Indiana football player, and college president Neeli Bendapudi of Louisville. He noted that Penn State had both an interim athletic director and interim president when he took the coaching job in January 2014, when the university was still reeling from child sexual abuse allegations involving former soccer assistant Jerry Sandusky. “For the first time, the alignment is as it should be,” Franklin told ESPN. “I mean this with all due respect. We do things and make decisions to pass. It’s not all a reaction, that’s what I’ve been living with for eight years. We’re finally at that point, and that’s powerful.” Franklin, who is 67-34 at Penn State, had been named as a candidate for other Power 5 openings. He said his career prospects had less to do with other potential employers and more to do with Penn State’s vision for the future. “For me, expectations have to match the level of commitment,” Franklin said. “Most of the places out there aren’t like that. … If you can get into a place and build the energy and build the momentum and build the confidence and commitment to understand that, people leave because they don’t feel like they get it. “I have a relationship with leaders in power on campus, and I have a good sense of where we can go.” Franklin said he’s wrong about recent college administrators who were “good for me and good for us.” But he noted the value of Kraft’s football background and Bendapudi’s understanding of the importance of football success to college. “Those things are going to be very powerful for us because the previous regime was hired in response to what happened in a very different scenario,” Franklin said. “There are things I see my AD say that I used to have to say. Now I don’t have to. I can focus on the coaching ball and not hit the table.” Franklin led Penn State to the Big Ten Championship in 2016 and a record 42-11 with three AP top-10 finishes from 2016 to 2019. But the program struggled during a shortened 2020 season, starting 0-5 for a 4-0 finish, and went 7-6 last season. His new deal will pay him $7.5 million annually. He came to Penn State from Vanderbilt, where he led the Commodores to consecutive seasons with nine wins and AP Top 25 finishes. Franklin attributed much of Vanderbilt’s success to the way he worked with then-athletic director David Williams and influential Board of Trust member John Ingram. He looks forward to achieving similar congruence at Penn State. “We could get things done,” Franklin said. “What people don’t understand is that all these places are unique and sophisticated. And of course, if you have a huge state school, it’s a whole different dynamic. That’s what I’m excited about, the alignment that we have now.”

