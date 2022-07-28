Cameron Norrie willing to ‘make so many sacrifices’ to become number one





Cameron Norrie is willing to “make as many sacrifices” as it takes to become the world’s number one for men. The Wimbledon semi-finalist, 26, is currently eleventh and moved up one place earlier this year. British number one Norrie has trained in France for the American hard court season, his favorite surface. “Physically I can improve, my serve, my return, my volleys – all my game. I’m still hungry. I still want more,” Norrie told BBC Scotland. “I’m going to make as many sacrifices as possible to give myself the best chance of becoming number one in the world and that’s the goal for me. “Of course there is still a long way to go. I believe I have the level and commitment to give myself the best chance.” Norrie had never made it past the third round of a Grand Slam until Wimbledon this summer, where his series was ended by eventual champion Novak Djokovic. The final major of the season, the US Open, kicks off on August 29 in New York. “I’ve just been working on new things and I’m obviously leaving Wimbledon with a lot of confidence and a lot of first experiences for me,” he explained. “It was a lot, but it was a lot of fun and I really enjoyed it. “My favorite surface, the American hard courts and the American summer – it’s my best chance. I will have to keep improving and keep playing at this level to have a chance. “There’s no reason why I can’t be with those top guys.” South African-born Norrie’s Scottish father is a Rangers supporter and the tennis star hopes to play a match at Ibrox in September during Britain’s Davis Cup final in Glasgow. “If the dates are in line, I definitely plan to go,” Norrie added. “I’ll try to take (Davis Cup captain) Leon Smith to a game. He’s a big Celtic fan. I’m pretty sure he’ll refuse, but we’ll see.”

