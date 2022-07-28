Pasternak; Puljujrvi, NHL Trade Rumors





Could the Boston Bruins really end up trading star winger David Pastrnak? Will they sign Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci? How? That, Boston Bruins news, NHL trading and free agent rumors and more in the latest Bruins Daily: Boston Bruins Could Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak be in the NHL trade market if the Bruins can’t sign him for a long-term extension before the 2022-23 season starts? National hockey now NYI: My MHN partner-in-writer Marco D’Amico will talk more about this later today, but former Montreal Canadiens defender Alexander Romanov donned the blue and orange of the New York Islanders for the first time this weekend. PGH: The Pittsburgh Penguins will have to divest some cp space in the NHL trading market, but can move forward Brian Boylea end up in Pittsburgh for another season? PHI: could Philadelphia Flyers CEO Chuck Fletcher gets pressure on the NHL trading market after he lost another key player in rookie Bobby Brink five months after hip surgery? WSH: New Washington Capitals assistant coach Scott Allen will perform the penalty kill for the Capitals this season. FLA: Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito knew that Matthew Tkachuk was available on the NHL trading market, but once he realized the Panthers were a team Tkachuk would sign with for the long haul, he caved, even if that meant swapping his best offensive player from last season for Jonathan Huberdeau. DET: Sad story from Ottawa Tuesday as former Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators and Anaheim Ducks move forward Bobby Ryan was arrested for public intoxication at Nashville International Airport. Ryan, who is a recovering alcoholic, won the 2020 Masterton Trophy after going into rehab, going dry and coming back to have a solid season for the Red Wings. I hope he can get back on the wagon and the immature trolls on social media berating him grow up! COL: Colorado Avalanche Defender Josh Manson relies on his faith in God to excel in the NHL and in life. VGK: Thanks to two salary ceilings on the wing this summer, Vegas Golden Knights search the NHL trade and free agent markets for two potential and cheap top six wingers. SJS: The San Jose Sharks Officially Introduced David Quinn as their new head coach on Tuesday. Canada hockey now MTL: The Montreal Canadiens had already asked what it would cost to take over the Edmonton Oilers winger Jesse Puljujrvic in the NHL trading market in June; will they return now that the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft is locked on a one-year, $3 million contract? VAN: Former Vancouver Canucks winger Jake Virtanen was acquitted of rape. CAL: New Calgary Flames Winger Jonathan Huberdeau will not ask Mikael Backlund for No. 11 in Calgary. NHL The Los Angeles Kings are retiring Dustin Brown ‘s number this season and then erect a statue of him.

