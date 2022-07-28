



PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. Fighting Illini golf for men rises fifth-year senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart the reigning two-time Big Ten Player of the Year, is seventh in the Pre-season Velocity Global Ranking for the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023released Wednesday (July 27). In association with the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), PGA TOUR University ranks collegiate players based on their average performance in men’s NCAA Division I team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments, and select DP World Tour events. At the end of the college golf season, the top five finishers will earn membership on Korn Ferry Tour and players who finish 6-15 will earn membership on PGA TOUR Canada or PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Dumont de Chassart will return to Illinois as a supersenior in 2022-23, coming off one of the most distinguished individual campaigns in the program’s history, including leading the Illini to a Big Ten-record seventh consecutive conference championship in 2021-22. In addition to taking his second consecutive B1G Player of the Year nod, he along with Illini legend Steve Stricker became the only two-time winner in the history of the program, the native of Villers la Ville, Belgium, was awarded by both PING (GCAA ) and Golf Week, and was named first-team All-Big Ten and All-Big Ten Tournament team. He has appeared on both the Haskins and Hogan Award watch lists. Dumont de Chassart earned the Les Bolstad Award as the Big Ten’s season leader in stroke average through the end of the conference championship, and at the end of Illini’s postseason run, his 70.08 average set an Illinois single-season record. He achieved top-20 finishes in 11 of 12 collegiate stroke play events last season and finished 21st in his only finish outside the top-20 at the Southern Highland Collegiate. Overall, Dumont de Chassart led the team with seven top-10 finishes, finishing first or second in Illinois in all 12 tournaments, finishing the squad in a squad of six. He tied or beat 29 of 36 rounds, including 15 rounds in the 1960s, and won the third collegiate event of his career at the Boilermaker Invitational in early April. Academically, Dumont de Chassart also completed his third straight season with Academic All-Big Ten, Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar honors. This summer, Dumont de Chassart competed for Team International at the Arnold Palmer Cup for the second consecutive season, after first going through local qualifiers to compete as one of 15 amateurs in the field with 156 players out of 122nd US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Dumont de Chassart originally opened at number 16 in the PGA Tour U rankings last season before deciding to return to Illinois and then withdraw from the overweight. former teammate Michael Feagles currently in his rookie season on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing seventh in the inaugural PGA Tour U ranking in 2021.

