Try cricket instead – Newspaper

UNSAFE immigrants in the UK hoping to benefit from a policy change following Boris Johnson’s departure should lower their expectations.

Both the last two candidates for the 10 Downing Street vacancy, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, have promised to go ahead with the plan to send hundreds of asylum seekers to Rwanda. Sunak (born of immigrant parents) went on to say he would do everything he could to get the Rwanda plan off the ground and make it work on a large scale, and pledged to pursue more migration partnerships with other countries.

Aside from the obvious inhumanity of such forced relocations to fourth world countries such as Rwanda and other countries, there is a strong parallel in the use of poorer countries as dumping grounds for First World waste, in this case unwanted migrants. An alternative seriously considered by UK authorities was to accommodate migrants on cruise ships anchored off the coast. Someone must have realized that this may not have been the discouragement they intended. It could attract even more hopeful people looking for an unpaid vacation.

Historians should ponder the irony of how for centuries the British Isles had successfully deterred foreign invasion, the Spanish Armada of 1588, France in the 19th century, and Nazi Germany in the 1940s. And yet, in this century, an unhinged group of ill-equipped migrants paddling in dinghies has achieved what Philip II, Napoleon and Hitler could not with their well-planned plans. They’ve invaded the white cliffs of Dover.

Those who watch the chaos cannot help but feel sick.

This centuries-long exodus of peoples across continents has tested Westphalian concepts of territorial integrity and national boundaries. Migrants move with the fluidity of floods, breaking barriers, destroying obstacles and testing conventional defenses. With so many displaced persons in countries outside their country of origin undocumented and thus some demonstrable nationality, one wonders how the UN High Commissioner for Refugees is handling. Established after World War II, the UNHCR has a Sisyphean mission. It should meet the needs of at least 89.3 million people who have fled their homes.

Those who the British government plans to relocate to Rwanda may want to prepare by reading UNHCR’s 1994 experiences in Rwanda. Then the unprecedented genocide created a massive refugee crisis in which the UNHCR was caught between its obligations to alleviate the suffering of the refugees and the restrictive refugee policies in so-called rich countries.

Can these 89.3 million refugees and displaced persons expect any help from UNHCR and its parent organization the UN? The answer lies in the person of an amiable Portuguese Antnio Guterres. He headed UNHCR for 10 years before being appointed UN Secretary-General in 2017. As an international civil servant living in the tenuous atmosphere of Geneva and then New York, he has never, like refugees, had to inhale the stench of poverty that smells of death.

Would you wonder if Seor Guterres would have time in his overcrowded schedule to address the pressing issue of 220 million Pakistanis displaced by democracy?

Pakistanis seeing the political turmoil at the federal and provincial levels today cannot help but feel sick. In Islamabad, the PTI (now in opposition) is demanding new general elections without pausing to explain why it is not attending the current National Assembly. It does not guarantee the electorate that if such general elections are held, it will stick to the result.

In Punjab, the election of the prime minister brought the coalition of 13 disparate political parties in Islamabad into an open confrontation with the judiciary. They demanded that a full 13-member bench of the Supreme Court rule on the ruling of a deputy chairman of the Punjab assembly, and decided to boycott the three-member bench formed by the chief justice of the Supreme Court. This overcrowded coalition had given no guarantee that, even if such a full bench were formed (the Chief Justice had already rejected the proposal), it would adhere to its judgment, or indicate what its response would be in the event of a split judgment.

They should have known that every decision of the Supreme Court, not in part, not selectively, but completely binding, not only on every court in Pakistan, but on every one of its citizens. The Constitution and the law are not trinkets, toys. The law, as a petty former chief justice of the Supreme Court held in 1993 in the President Ghulam Ishaq Khan/PM Nawaz Sharif case, is more powerful than the king of kings. It does not distinguish between royalties.

It reveals to much of today’s upside-down world that Sri Lanka and Pakistan, ignoring each other’s financial insolvency and civil unrest, should be playing cricket after all. Perhaps our political parties should stop using the courts as a playground and use the cricket ground to settle their differences.

The writer is an author.

www.fsaijazuddin.pk

Published in Dawn, July 28, 2022