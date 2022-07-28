As the clock passed 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning and players trickled onto the field, sunbeams began to burn off the clouds. It had been another dark and stormy off-season for the Washington Commanders, but with the addition of a few key pieces and a pretty friendly schedule, some on the football side of the organization were harboring cautious optimism.
Washington Commanders return to football after turbulent offseason
This year’s training camp opening felt different from the past. The team has a new name, logo and quarterback, and for the first time since 2012, it will start at home in Ashburn rather than at its Richmond facility. Coach Ron Rivera held his pre-practice entitled radio interview with a classic rock station rather than a sports talk hub. The crowd of fans was smaller, and it lacked Richmond’s grinning thugs who roamed the sidelines wearing Eagles and Cowboys jerseys as they basked in the boos.
Instead, the commander’s initial preseason training was relatively short and low-key. The session kicked off a countdown to Riveras’ critical third year, 47 days to week 1, but everyone, perhaps especially the coach, seemed excited to just get back to football. The franchise had spent the entire spring and summer in controversial quicksand as Virginia stadium legislation was not passed, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio called the January 6 uprising a boost and owner Daniel Snyders’ bitter battle with Congress continued.
The night before camp, Rivera was asked how he had coped with a third summer in a row that had been swept by bad news.
If I’m not there, I don’t worry about it, he joked. I’ll tell you right now.
But then his tone got a little tired. It’s almost to be expected, to be honest, he added. It goes in cycles.
This new Daniel Snyder looks a lot like the old one
Rivera’s words and shrug seemed to be a glimpse of how the constant tension has worn on him. He tried one of his favorite phrases to explain how he handles the teams’ problems. Don’t focus on what’s interesting; focus on what’s important, but this time it didn’t feel quite right. These investigations and allegations are important, he said, and he didn’t want anyone to think he was dismissive. But at the same time, he can’t control Congress or Snyder.
For me, football is the most important, Rivera said. I’m here to be judged on that, okay? Judgment begins with winning or losing. Is doing [the controversy] make what I do more difficult? Yes, it really does.
As a football coach, I have to make this team presentable as a football team on the football field and in the community, he continued. The players and coaches, we have to be successful. We have to go out to play. Why? Because we need the fans behind us. The fans are behind us, support us, help build this up, get some momentum and good things can happen. I believe that because I know what this area is capable of.
Rivera, a linebacker for the Chicago Bears from 1984 to 1992, reminisced about how brazen the fans used to be at RFK Stadium.
I want to get the fan base back, he said. I don’t want people to confuse what happened then [in previous scandals] trying to do what like a soccer team, okay? Appreciate us because we are the football team and the other stuff is there. That’s what I hope.
On the field, Rivera watched his progress. He greeted players with fist punches and handshakes and listened to his coach’s coach. (This is how you read a release, assistant defense coach Richard Rodgers barked.) Watching offensive coordinator Scott Turner direct the converted unit, then quarterback Carson Wentz made contact with star wideout Terry McLaurin via a deep throw, Rivera noted: wondering why we did it [his contract]that’s the perfect example for me.
In some ways, Wentz’s fortune parallels Rivera’s as both try to get out of two years of turbulence to regain some measure of stability and respectability.
One year you are here, one year you are there, and you try to set your mind [the] long term wherever you are, Wentz said. But sometimes God has other plans. I try to make the best of it and keep going. [Well be here] for, God willing, hopefully a long time.
Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen is one of the few players to have brought stability to the franchise even before the Rivera era. He has always said the issues off the pitch don’t affect his game, and while he understands they weigh on Rivera, he doesn’t feel that affected.
I get questions about [controversies], but I can always procrastinate, and I can always move forward, he said. Coach [Rivera] does not have that ability. He has to answer and he has to address these issues directly, so if there is noise coming from outside it will affect him more. But when I get criticized on Twitter or when? [the media] bring it to me, it’s in one ear, out the other. I do not give a hoot. I’m here to play football.
After practice, reporters asked Rivera football questions. How was Wentz? What about the defensive end Montez Sweat? How does rookie Brian Robinson Jr. back in the game plan?
It was a welcome return to normal. Overall, Rivera said, he loved seeing his players so excited.
The first days are always fun, he said. As I said, the optimism is great.
