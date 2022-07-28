Sports
Netflix Launches ‘Drive To Survive’ Style Tennis Documentary Series
Similar to how ESPNs The last dance has sparked a renewed interest in the athletic legends of yesteryear, Netflix has effectively established a blueprint for the all-access sports documentary format with Formula 1: Drive to survivespawning an upcoming series on the PGA Tour, and a separate series focused on the world of professional tennis.
Working with all four Grand Slam tournaments (Australian Open, Roland-Garros/French Open, Wimbledon, US Open), as well as the ATP Tour, WTA Tour and ATP Media, production kicked off in January and captured the start of the 2022 season at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Which means we can certainly expect to revisit the whole debacle surrounding No. 1 player Novak Djokovic, his vaccination status and the canceled visa as a core topic of the earlier episodes.
About Australia, according to: The sports news, our very own Nick Kyrgios will reportedly be featured heavily in upcoming tennis documentaries after he lands a “lucrative” deal with Netflix. And what a time they chose to roll cameras.
Between his exciting men’s doubles campaign alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open to his incredible run at Wimbledon, and all the off-field controversy in between, it should certainly deliver compelling ratings.
The Netflix crew even followed Kyrgios to his post-match party at the exclusive London nightclub Wyld, where he drowned his sorrows with friends, girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and his sister Halimah. the daily Mail.
Halimah, a singer who stunned the judges with the Australian version of The Voice, revealed the presence of Netflix cameras via Instagram.
Box To Box Films – the same geniuses behind it Ride to survive – has been tapped again to create the Netflix tennis documentary series, with the production company’s James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin signed on as executive producers.
An award-winning veteran of producing docos, James Gay-Rees has been involved in everything from: Exit through the gift shop, senna, Ronaldo, Diego Maradonauntil Amy and Oasis: Supersonic. Side note: if you ever have a quiet weekend arvo, any movie is well worth your time.
Paul Martin, on the other hand, has collaborated with Gay-Rees on: Diego Maradona, Ronaldoand let us dream (in addition to Ride to survive).
“We are excited to continue to bolster our sports programming lineup with this behind-the-scenes documentary series,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted & Documentary Series.
“Tennis is loved all over the world, with high stakes tournaments jumping across continents and athletes from countless countries.”
“Through this historic partnership with the four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour and ATP Media, the series will be packed with rare access and rich personal stories that are sure to attract longtime fans and new audiences alike.”
As mentioned before, this is not the only one Ride to survivestyle project on the old Netflix burner. In mid-2021, it was announced that the streaming giant had signed an unprecedented deal with the PGA Tour for its own episodic documentary series, complete with “behind the scenes” like never before, featuring the world’s best golfers as they kick off the 2021-22 season, and — yes – with Box To Box Films.
22 names were announced to join the star-studded cast, in addition to Keita Nakajima, the world’s No. 1 amateur. Here they are in alphabetical order:
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Cameron Champ
- Joel Dahmen
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Harry Higgs
- Max Homa
- Victor Hovland
- Dustin Johnson
- Brooks Koepka
- Collin Morikawa
- Kevin Nac
- Myth Pereira
- Ian Poulter
- Xander Schauffele
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Thomas
- Bubba Watson
Granted, certain heavyweight names are clearly missing (as is every Aussie pro), but that doesn’t necessarily mean they won’t be featured on the show. It simply means that they have opted out of active participation.
“It’s not like golf has a union that negotiates on behalf of players,” an unnamed source revealed.
“So you go through the process of getting a buy-in from each player and his team individually. That takes time.”
Sources also revealed that cameras quietly started rolling back in early December 2021, in parallel with a small 20-player invite in the Bahamas known as the Hero World Challenge, where Tiger Woods himself made his long-awaited return after a near-fatal car accident.
“More than half a dozen pros sat down for their first interviews that week,” explains Dylan Dethier of . from golf.
“Others consulted their agents, spoke to show producers, and considered and reconsidered their participation in a show that hopes to introduce professional golf to an entirely new audience.”
Given the heated debate surrounding the Saudi-backed rebel league — LIV Golf — regardless of the faces we’ll see on camera, it should make for a juicy look.
There is currently no official release date for the self-titled Netflix tennis documentary series. Given that filming started at the 2022 Australian Open – and given what we know Ride to survive‘s own release model – it’s safe to assume we’ll be lining up the first episode in the weeks leading up to the 2023 season.
Keep an eye out here for the details as they come.
