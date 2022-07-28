Commonwealth Games 2022: Cricket returns with England in hopes of beating favorite Australia

Commonwealth Games 2022: Can these English pros play street cricket?

dates: July 28 to August 8

Twenty-four years after South Africa defeated Australia to win the gold medal, cricket is returning to the Commonwealth Games.

While the 1998 tournament in Kuala Lumpar was a men’s competition for 50 players, the Birmingham Twenty20 event is only for women.

Not only does participation in the Games give cricket valuable exposure to new audiences, it could also boost the sport’s desire to be included in the 2028 Olympics.

The all-conquering Australian team will arrive as big favorites to win the gold medal, with host nation England likely to stop them.

How did cricket get here?

The Commonwealth Games’ local organizers have the opportunity to add sport to the regular core events, with cricket this year following a joint bid from the International Cricket Council and the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The benefits to cricket are clear – in the UK there is the prospect of the tournament being broadcast on free-to-air television, while the sport will be shown around the world in countries where it’s barely played.

A successful tournament could help cricket to be part of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Cricket has long taken an Olympic spot because of the way government funding for sports is linked to Olympic participation in many countries.

There is also the root of maintaining a place in the Commonwealths, with talks being held about the inclusion of cricket in Victoria, Australia by 2026.

The women’s game in England has had to compromise for the sport’s participation in the Games, due to a clash with the start of The Hundred.

As a result, the Women’s Hundred starts eight days later than the men’s competition and the group stage has been reduced from eight to six.

How will it work?

Eight teams – England, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, Barbados and Sri Lanka – will be divided into two groups of four. The top two of each advance to the semi-finals.

All matches will be held in Edgbaston, where international women’s cricket will be played for the first time since 2014.

From July 29, there will be two matches per day, at 11:00 AM BST and 6:00 PM. Australia and India kick off the tournament with England kicking off their campaign against Sri Lanka in the late game on July 30.

The final, on August 7, is part of a pinnacle day of women’s gold medal competitions, which also crowns champions in hockey and netball.

Can someone stop Australia?

Australia defeated England in the final and won the Women’s World Cup in 2022 in April

Australia is a juggernaut, undisputedly the best women’s cricket team in the world and probably the strongest international sports team in the world.

Over the winter, they held on to the Ashes with a thumping series win over England, then went on to win the World Cup by beating their old foes in the final.

It is in the T20 format where they have been most dominant, winning five of the seven T20 World Cups, including the last two.

Captain Meg Lanning now says the Aussies will focus on completing the “grand slam” at the Commonwealths, where they will take a gold medal in every major title in the women’s game.

Hope for their opponents could come with the departure of Australian head coach Matthew Mott, who has taken over from the English whiteball boss. Interim coach Shelley Nitschke will lead Australia at a global event for the first time.

The nature of T20 cricket can sometimes cause a disturbance that is more likely than the longer formats. When they won the World Cup in 2020, Australia lost their opening game to India and were about to go out in their second game against Sri Lanka before turning things around in a great way.

The rest will hope they can get the Aussies cold, but that could be a straw.

What about England?

Captain Heather Knight (left) hopes to be fit to lead England

The tournament would benefit from a strong showing from the hosts, and a new-looking England will at least be aiming for a place in the final.

Looking to the future – there is a T20 World Cup early next year – England have revamped their team, especially without experienced opener Tammy Beaumont.

Youngsters Issy Wong, Bryony Smith, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp are all featured alongside well-known star names such as Captain Heather Knight, Nat Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone.

The changes appear to have energized England’s T20 cricket – Knight’s side defeated South Africa by taking an extended clean sweep of a three-game run that ended only on Monday.

However, there are concerns about the fitness of the inspiring skipper Knight, who missed two of those matches with a hip problem.

There is genuine excitement among the England squad at the prospect of entering the Commonwealths, not only for the unique opportunity to win a gold medal, but for the whole experience of the Games – mingling with competitors from other sports, experiencing the athletes village and participating in the opening and closing ceremonies.

There is also the motivation to give success to legendary fast bowler Katherine Brunt, who might decide to devote time to her career after the Games.

And the rest?

The West Indies have a fine lineage in T20 cricket – they are the only other side apart from Australia and England to have won the World Cup – but in the Commonwealths the Windies are represented by their individual nations, with Barbados taking part from the Caribbean area.

They’ll still feature star names like Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin, but it feels like they’ll be too weak to make it to the last four.

New Zealand are in transition after a poor World Cup at home, while South Africa was hit by the retirement of destructive opener Lizelle Lee and the unavailability of key all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are improving, but their realistic hopes will be a nosebleed from one of the big teams.

Much focus will be on an Indian side that continues to hunt for its first global title. Any success for the biggest cricket nation in the world would do wonders for the women’s game at home.

They have the hitting talent and bowling skills to go far, but are so often plagued by inconsistency.

Which players should you watch out for?

Exciting pace bowler Issy Wong has made a big impression since her England debut in June

Pooja Vastrakar (India, all-rounder) – one of the bright lights of India’s disappointing World Cup campaign, 22-year-old Vastrakar’s stock is on the rise. She is capable of game-changing either with her bubbly fast-medium bowling or her mid-range batting.

Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka, opener) – Athapaththu is not only the captain of Sri Lanka, she is the personification of women’s cricket in that country. She was one of the most devastating hitters in the world and was not allowed to shine in the World Cup because Sri Lanka did not qualify.

Issy Wong (England, fast bowler) – the most exciting talent in English cricket, Wong has what it takes to become a superstar. The 20-year-old made her international debut in the Test draw against South Africa last month and impressed not only with her speed, but also with her magnetic personality.

Alana King (Australia, leg spinner) – early January, King was not in the Australian squad. A few months later, she was an Ashes and World Cup winner. She is a cunning leg spinner and has all the tools to trick opponents.