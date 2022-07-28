Rutgers Football: Evan Simon Adds His Name To Quarterback Fight





INDIANAPOLIS The Scarlet Knights prepare for a quarterback fight as soon as practice starts, but one name seems to be missing. Evan Simon will get the chance to compete against Noah Vedral and Gavin Wimsatt for the runway this fall. He saw no game action in 2020 and appeared in six games last season. Simon finished the year 16-for-28 for 145 yards and one interception. Head coach Greg Schiano mentioned Simon during his press conference during Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium and elaborated on later in the afternoon. Evan did a really good job, said Schiano. It is legitimately a three quarterback league. He has worked incredibly hard. I’m talking about incredibly focused. He really did a great job developing both physically and mentally as a quarterback. Simon will have quite a fight on his hands. Vedral has led the Scarlet Knights below the centerpiece for the past two years, while Wimsatt is the highest-rated quarterback prospect in the program’s history. At six feet and 205 pounds, Simon has all the physical capabilities to compete. Schiano believes that it comes down to who can consistently make the right read. They must have an incredible ability to make split-second decisions, Schiano said. You must be able to prepare. That’s fine. Anyone can do that, but when it happens, can you process the information fast enough and pull the trigger? I call it fighter pilot decision making. They won’t get a scholarship to a Big Ten program if they don’t have the physical tools. Every quarterback in our program has the physical tools. The one who will start is the one who can make good decisions soon enough for a period of time. Rutgers toyed with the idea of ​​playing multiple quarterbacks next season. Does this mean a two-player system or can all three find their way into the mix? I’m not going to predetermine anything, said Schiano. Would let it unfold. Ultimately you want to have one quarterback and that guy runs the show. If it doesn’t or it doesn’t define itself clearly enough, then do what we need to do. Early indications looked like Vedral and Wimsatt would be battling for the starting spot and this could very well still be the case. What we know now is Simon will stay in the mix and have a chance to impress for the season opener against Boston College.

