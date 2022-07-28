Jenson Brooksby a good bet in Atlanta (July 28)

The second round of the ATP events in Umag, Croatia and Atlanta, Georgia concludes on Thursday and we have a few games worth betting on.

Let’s take a look at a match from each event, with one favorite and one underdog standing out!

Corentin Moutet (-180) vs. Facundo Bagnis (+144)

11:30 a.m. ET

This is an interesting matchup here, and the price certainly seems to be at least a little off.

After a strong first round performance (which cost us the win as an underdog), Facundo Bagnis is another solid dog, this time ahead of Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

For my money, that just doesn’t make sense due to several factors.

Looking at the stylistic matchup, we have some incredibly consistent left-handers with strong baseline rally tolerance as the foundation of their games.

It would be difficult to identify the strongest weapon on the field in this one, as neither has a particularly powerful foundation. They both also play with a lot of spin, so this match seems to be a dead end at the very least.

But if we take into account experience and comfort on the red earth, the advantage here actually goes to the Argentinian. Bagnis is about as much of a clay court specialist as you’ll find on tour and has played hundreds of other surface matches.

After a strong win against another of the Challenger Tour’s better clay courts in Tomas Martin Etcheverry, whose forehand can be a problem for opponents, Bagnis looked strong in Umag this week.

Moutet has also played well, but like the rest of his clay-court season, most of his victories have come against lower level opponents. Bagnis may not be a tour-level stud, but he is certainly an established ATP 250 player.

Choice: Bagnis ML (+144 via FanDuel)

Jenson Brooksby (-190) vs. Mackenzie McDonald(+155)

4:20 p.m. ET

American hard courts. Jenson Brooksby’s Bread and Butter. It’s hard to explain, but all of his success in the 2022 season has come at tournaments that fit into that category.

Outside of his third round at Wimbledon, his best tournament results have been in Dallas on indoor hard courts, as well as in the Sunshine Double, made up of events in Indian Wells and in Miami (he also made a deep run at an indoor Challenger event in Columbus).

Now accustomed to the Atlanta courts after a dominant win against Benoit Paire, he has a great opportunity to advance to an ATP quarterfinal against Mackenzie McDonald.

While the former UCLA product prefers to play on faster lanes, McDonald should still struggle to get through Brooksby’s defense without a real weapon in his arsenal.

This is the perfect match-up for Brooksby, whose variation should help him rack up points. His defense should also prove too much for his compatriot.

Even on faster courses I have this line closer to -3.5 games in the -110 to -115 range. McDonald should find a decent share of the hold, but his serve isn’t strong enough for this line to be below -3, even if the -2.5 is a bit sloppy.

Pick: Brooksby -2.5 (-120 via FanDuel)