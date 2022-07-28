Hockey Canada CEO does not resign during criticism





Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith said during a testimony before parliament on Wednesday that he will not resign his position Richard Raycraft of CBC. Many voices, including advocate and survivor Sheldon Kennedy, have called on Smith, as well as the board of Hockey Canada, to resign in the wake of two ongoing sexual assault scandals. Numerous MPs also urged Smith to quit on Wednesday. “For the good of hockey, for the good of the countless volunteers in this country, the good work that countless impeccable people are doing in hockey, I am convinced that there needs to be new leadership within Hockey Canada,” Conservative MP John Nater said. . “Will you do that? Are you going to step down for a new leadership to take over?” Smith responded by saying he believes he can help inspire the right change from his position. “I’m willing to take on this responsibility for change in our game,” said Smith. “I believe I have the experience to do it.” Smith took over as CEO on July 1. Hockey Canada is subject to intense investigation following a sexual assault lawsuit settled in May. In the lawsuit, a woman said eight unnamed CHL players, including members of Canada’s 2017-18 junior team, sexually assaulted her in June 2018 after a sanctioned gala event in London, Ontario. The lawsuit was not heard in court, but the London Police Services recently announced it will reopen its criminal investigation into the case. Last week, Hockey Canada reported an alleged 2003 gang assault involving members of the 2002-03 junior national team. Federal funds for Hockey Canada have been frozen in the wake of the scandals. Additionally, several prominent sponsors have withdrawn their support for the organization ahead of this summer’s relocated World Juniors in Alberta. Hockey Canada recently unveiled an action plan to address “systemic issues” and “toxic behavior” within the sport.

