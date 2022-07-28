Scandal as coach hit by staggering 12-year suspension





Max Wenders, Demi Schuurs, Ash Barty and Craig Tyzzer pose for photos in Montreal in 2018. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) A tennis coach who once posed for pictures with Ash Barty and her coach Craig Tyzzer was banned from the sport for 12 years for match fixing. The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced on Wednesday that the Dutch coach Max Wenders is excluded from any involvement in sports until 2033. CHEEKY: Nick Kyrgios furore erupts as photo infuriates fans ‘LOOKS GOOD’: Fans in rage over Rafa Nadal photos for US Open The ITIA said Wenders had admitted to making “multiple charges of match-fixing” and also admitted destroying evidence and making no mention of a corrupt approach. Wenders has admitted the following violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) rules: Section D1.d of the TACP 2019: “No Covered Person may, directly or indirectly, plan, attempt to plan, agree to plan the outcome or any other aspect of any Event.”

Section D.1.e of the 2018 TACP: No Covered Person may, directly or indirectly, assist a Player to fail to perform his or her best efforts in an Event.”

Section D.2.b.ii of the TACP 2019: In the event a Player is approached by a person offering or providing a Player with money, benefit or Consideration to (i) the outcome or any other aspect of an Event, or ( ii) providing Inside Information, it is the Player’s obligation to report such incident to the TIU as soon as possible.”

Section F.2.b of the TACP 2019: All Covered Persons must cooperate fully in investigations conducted by the TIU, including testifying at hearings, if requested. After a Covered Person has received a TIU request for an initial call or otherwise becomes aware of any TIU investigation involving the Covered Person, the Covered Person will (i) provide any evidence (including personal devices described in Section F .2.ci) or other information related to a Corruption Crime and (ii) solicit, facilitate or advise any other person not to retain, tamper with, damage, disable, destroy or otherwise alter any evidence or other information containing related to a corruption offence. Story continues A statement from the ITIA read: The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) today confirmed that Dutch tennis coach Max Wenders has been banned from the sport for 12 years after admitting multiple allegations of match fixing. The player also admitted that he destroyed evidence requested by the ITIA (then the Tennis Integrity Unit) and made no mention of a corrupt approach. The case was originally heard by Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer (AHO) Professor Richard McLaren in April 2021, who ruled that Wenders also had to pay a $12,000 fine. “The publication of the sanction was delayed following submissions from Mr Wenders’ legal team, but AHO McLaren has now lifted that ban. The sanction means that Wenders may not play, coach or participate in any tennis event approved or sanctioned by the governing bodies of tennis for a period of 12 years from the date of the decision (April 28, 2021). Max Wenders previously coached Demi Schuurs (L), who played doubles with Ash Barty in 2018. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Max Wenders had coached Ash Barty’s doubles partner Wenders responded in a statement, saying he was “extremely disappointed with the decision”. “I further note that the ITIA’s statement about this contains a number of inaccuracies, which I have asked her to correct,” said the 26-year-old. “While I cannot comment further at this time, due to the ongoing nature of this matter, I would like to make it particularly clear that I have not been penalized for arranging matches and that the decision relates to events that took place between the end of 2018 and 2019.” Wenders has coached a number of female players throughout his career, including: Australian Open Champion Sofia Kenin 2020. He and Kenin also had a romantic relationship during their time together. Wenders has worked as a batting partner for former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and as an assistant coach to Estonia’s current No. 2, Anett Kontaveit. He also coached Dutch Demi Schuurs, who played doubles for Barty in 2018 and won titles that year with the retired Australian star in Rome and Montreal. click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

