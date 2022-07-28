



The Commonwealth Games Start Today – See Full List of Events (PA) With the commonwealth games as of today (July 28), you may be wondering when each of the events will take place. The sporting event will see a variety of sports take place, including gymnastics, hockey and basketball. The opening ceremony takes place in Birmingham and kicks off the games this evening at 7 p.m. Whether you have tickets to see your favorite sporting event or are planning to watch from home, you may be wondering which events take place each day and at what times. Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Event Schedule The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games website has listed all the events that will take place. Here are all the Commonwealth Games events taking place from today to the final day, August 8, as well as the tee times. thursday 28 july Friday July 29 Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls 8.30am, 3pm

Badminton – 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Gymnastics Artistic 9am, 5.30pm

Hockey 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Rugby Sevens 9am, 5.30pm

Table Tennis and Para Table Tennis – 9.30am, 4pm

Cycling track and Parabaan 10 am, 4 pm

Water swimming and para swimming 10.30am, 7pm

Cricket T20 11am, 6pm,

Triathlon and paratriathlon 11 am

Boxing – 12 noon, 6:30 pm

Netball 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Squash – 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Basketball 3×3 and wheelchair basketball 3×3 3:30 pm, 7:30 pm Saturday July 30 Athletics marathon 7.00 o’clock

Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls 8.30am, 3pm

Badminton 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Gymnastics Artistic 9am, 4.30pm

Hockey 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Rugby Sevens 9am, 5.30pm

Weightlifting 9:00am, 3:30pm, 8:00pm

Table tennis and Para Table tennis 9.30 am, 4 pm

Cycling track and Parabaan 10 am, 4 pm

Water swimming and para swimming 10.30am, 7pm

Cricket T20 11am, 6pm

Boxing 12 noon, 6.30 pm

Netball 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Squash 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Beach volleyball 14.30, 19.00

Basketball 3×3 and wheelchair basketball 3×3 3:30 pm, 7:30 pm sunday July 31 Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls 8.30am, 3pm

Gymnastics Artistic 9am, 2.30pm

Hockey 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Table tennis and Para Table tennis 9.30 am, 4 pm

Weightlifting 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm

Cycling track and Parabaan 10 am, 3 pm

Rugby Sevens 10:30am, 6pm

Water swimming and para swimming 10.30am, 7pm

Badminton 11am, 5.30pm

Cricket T20 11am, 6pm

Triathlon and paratriathlon 11 am

Boxing 12 noon, 6.30 pm

Netball 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Squash 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Beach volleyball 14.30, 19.00

Basketball 3×3 and wheelchair basketball 3×3 3:30 pm, 7:30 pm Story continues READ MORE: Monday 1 August Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls 8.30pm, 4.30pm

Hockey 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Table tennis and Para Table tennis 9.30 am, 4.30 pm

Weightlifting 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm

Judo 10am, 5pm

Water swimming and para swimming 10.30am, 7pm

Badminton 11am, 5.30pm

Boxing 12 noon, 6.30 pm

Netball 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Squash 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics Artistic 13.00

Cycling track and Parabaan 14:00 hours

Beach volleyball 14.30, 19.00

Basketball 3×3 and wheelchair basketball 3×3 3 pm, 7:30 pm tuesday 2 august Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls 8.30am, 4.15pm

Hockey 9am, 2pm

Weightlifting 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm

Athletics and Para-athletics 10:00, 18:30

Judo 10am, 5pm

Water swimming and para swimming 10.30am, 7pm

Badminton 11am, 5.30pm

Cricket T20 11am, 6pm

Table tennis and Para Table tennis 11 am

Boxing 12 noon, 6.30 pm

Netball 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics Artistic 13.00

Beach volleyball 14.30, 19.00

Basketball 3×3 and wheelchair basketball 3×3 3 pm, 7:30 pm

Squash 4 pm Wednesday 3 August Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls 8.30am, 3pm

Hockey 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Squash 9am, 4pm

Table tennis and Para Table tennis 9.30 am, 4 pm

Weightlifting 9.30am, 2pm, 6.30pm

Athletics and Para-athletics 10:00, 18:30

Badminton 10am, 4.30pm

Judo – 10am, 5pm

Water swimming and para swimming 10.30am, 7pm

Cricket T20 11am, 6pm

Cycling Mountain bike 11.30 am

Boxing 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Netball 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Beach volleyball 14.30, 19.00 thursday 4 august Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls 8.30am, 3pm

Hockey 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Netball 9am, 2pm, 7pm

Table tennis and Para Table tennis 9.30 am, 4 pm

Athletics and Para-athletics 10:00, 18:30

Badminton 10am, 4.30pm

Cycling time trial 10.00 o’clock

Cricket T20 11am, 6pm

Boxing 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Rhythmic gymnastics 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Squash 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Water diving 1pm, 6pm

Beach volleyball 14.30, 19.00

Para Powerlifting 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Friday 5 August Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls 8.30am, 4.30pm

Hockey 9am, 6pm

Netball 9am, 2.30pm

Table tennis and Para Table tennis 9.30 am, 4 pm

Athletics and Para-athletics 10:00, 18:30

Diving in the water 10 a.m., 6 p.m.

Wrestling 10.30am, 5pm

Badminton 11am, 5.30pm

Beach volleyball 11am, 2.30pm, 7pm

Squash 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Rhythmic gymnastics 1.30 pm Saturday 6 August Lawn Bowls and Para Lawn Bowls 8.30am, 4.30pm

Hockey 9am, 6pm

Netball 9am, 2.30pm

Table tennis and Para Table tennis 9.30am, 4pm

Athletics and Para-athletics 10:00, 18:30

Diving in the water 10 a.m., 6 p.m.

Rhythmic gymnastics 10 a.m.

Boxing 10.30am, 2.30pm, 7pm

Wrestling 10.30am, 5pm

Badminton 11am, 5.30pm

Cricket T20 11am, 6pm

Squash 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Beach volleyball 3 p.m., 8 p.m. HeraldScotland: The Commonwealth Games start today (PA) The Commonwealth Games start today (PA) Sunday 7 August Cycling Road Race 8 hours

Badminton 9am, 5pm

Hockey – 9am, 3pm

Table tennis and Para Table tennis 9.30 am, 4 pm

Athletics and Para-athletics 10:00, 18:30

Cricket T20 10:00, 17:00

Water diving 10am, 5.30pm

Boxing 10.30am, 2.30pm, 7pm

Squash 12 noon, 6 p.m.

Korfball 13.30, 20.30

Beach volleyball 3 p.m., 8 p.m. Monday August 8 You can learn more about Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games via the website.

