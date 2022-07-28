Observations from the Patriots’ Training Camp: DeVante Parker Impresses, Matt Patricia Calls Play Between the Notes of Day 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — School has started again. After veterans officially turned up the day before, the New England Patriots headed to the practice field for their first training camp on Wednesday. It really was an ideal day to get re-acquainted with football as the warm weather beamed to the grass and the fans in attendance brought a taste of what kind of buzz the club will receive once the regular season starts.

Sure, since it’s the first day of camp and the pads haven’t even been attached yet, the introductory nuggets should of course be taken with a grain of salt, but there were plenty of notable developments to chew on with the camp now underway. Below are some of the biggest highlights of Day 1.

Trent Brown holds onto the left tackle spot

As was the case during the team’s minicamp sessions, Trent Brown held his position on the left tackle as the Patriots opened training camp. When asked about returning to blindside tackle, Brown said it “felt like home”.

Of course, the 6-foo-8, 380-pounder on the left began his first stint with the Patriots back during their Super Bowl LIII title run during the 2018 season. In those 19 games (including playoffs), Brown had 39 presses. and only three bags. However, after retiring from Week 11 and through Super Bowl LIII, he allowed 15 presses and zero sacks, so there is a ceiling of high play from him at this position.

With Brown in the left tackle to start the camp, 2018 first round Isaiah Wynn manned the right tackle spot.

DeVante Parker, who was taken over by the Patriots this off-season in a trade with the Dolphins, didn’t waste much time demonstrating his skill. The 29-year-old receiver used his tall stature to harass cornerback opponents throughout the day and displayed a quick rapport with Mac Jones as the two connected on multiple touchdowns. After one of those controversial touchdown receptions during exercises in the red zone, Parker even gestured to the fans in attendance, getting the crowd excited.

If Parker can continue to use his body to take out defensive backs and make the kind of contentious receptions he showed on Wednesday, he could be lining up for some of Jones’ quality goals in the red area.

Terrance Mitchell gets first tear in outside corner

One of the storylines worth keeping an eye on when entering the camp is how the outside position will settle after JC Jackson’s departure from free agency. As expected, Jalen Mills manned one of the starting spots, but it was notable that veteran Terrance Mitchell was the first man to start opposite him. It’s possible – if not likely – that New England will rotate that spot throughout the camp, with rookie Jack Jones, Malcolm Butler and others also hitting the bull’s eye. If Day 1 is any indication though, it looks like Mitchell should start on the inside track.

Who named the offensive moves?

Attacking Play Squad Tasks have been a focus of attention in New England since Josh McDaniels accepted the Raiders head coaching gig. Looks like senior football advisor Matt Patricia has that responsibility (or at least he did to start the camp). Patricia, armed with a walkie-talkie, seemingly shouted plays during the offense’s competitive sessions and was also seen in the huddle during drills. He also spent some time on the offensive line.

Meanwhile, offensive assistant Joe Judge worked with the quarterbacks at the start of practice as the players warmed up, and he mostly stayed with that positional group throughout the session, albeit with some work with the passcatchers.

While Patricia was the apparent play-caller and Judge had his hands over the quarterbacks, it was also interesting to see Bill Belichick leaning more towards offense on Day 1. He was more hands-on with that side of the ball out of the gate.