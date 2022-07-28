As T20 cricket goes now you want a lot more intention: Bishop

Since the Delhi T20I against South Africa in June this year, India has embraced a new attacking batting approach, a major departure from their safety-first path that saw an early exit from the men’s T20 World Cup last year. .

Going hard from the start by the Indian batters, no matter how the final result turned out, impressed the former West Indies goer who turned commentator and commentator.

“What was pleasant to see in that England (T20I) series was the high level of intent of the highest order. It didn’t always come out, even in ODI cricket. But I think that’s the way the game has been since then.” England held the lead in 50-over cricket in the last World Cup.

“The way T20 cricket goes now, you want a lot more intention. India would probably look back at last year’s T20 World Cup and say, ‘We were a little too careful. We can’t win tournaments that way; we have to be brave are,” Bishop said in an exclusive interview with IANS.

In the second and third T20I matches against England, India got Rishabh Pant to open the fight alongside Rohit Sharma. With the Men’s T20 World Cup less than three months away, Bishop liked the intention India has shown so far and feels they have options to determine the make-up of their top order.

“So, trying to Pant at the top is not a bad thing. You have to find out if he fits, because he certainly has the intention. But if that doesn’t work after a few matches, you have other options like the Ishan Kishans of this world. He can come in and fall in there.”

“You also have KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, so there are a number of options that India can use. I like the intention; that’s going in the right direction and they’ll find out who’s a better fit when they get to next month or so.”

When determining the top order for the T20 World Cup, India also needs to look at where their talisman batter Virat Kohli fits. Kohli is in a prolonged lean patch and has not scored an international century since November 2019. In the tour of England, Kohli could not score half a century and is not part of the trip to the Caribbean. Bishop thinks Kohli needs to be given a longer rein to rediscover form.

“Analysis of every player is part of the game. But Virat Kohli has been an excellent player for a long time. So no one should question this personality in the sense of his dedication to the game. He is a great player and we are allowed to We don’t know what the future holds or even Virat knows what his next year in the game holds.”

“He is doing his best to get back into shape. India is right in giving him more time to find out if he can reach those high heights and levels by his own standards. That could happen when he comes back for the next series of such guys are entitled to a longer run to find out if they can rekindle their form.”

West Indies, on the other hand, have been in rebuild mode since their Super 10 exit in last year’s T20 World Cup. With many of their stalwarts like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons and Chris Gayle moving on, skipper Nicholas Pooran and big hitter Rovman Powell have taken on most of the batting duties.

With left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer having recently passed his fitness test, the West Indies’ punching power has a potentially huge boost ahead of the T20Is against India. Bishop believes that if Hetmyer and Evin Lewis, who have not played for the two-time World Cup winners since last year due to fitness issues, are brought back into the T20I fold, the batting will take on a more formidable look.

“The area will of course be the focus of their batting as they have lost some great players. Kieron Pollard has retired from international cricket, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, guys who have won World Cups. I don’t know the status of Andre Russell and if he will be available From a West Indies point of view they need to get Shimron Hetmyer back fit and fired If they can get Hetmyer who I think is an excellent white ball player and still learning his game in red ball , if he chooses to keep playing it.”

“If they get Evin Lewis back, I don’t know what his status is. But if you add those two guys to the mix with Nicholas Pooran at his best, with someone like a Rovman Powell, then you can mix someone like Romario Shepherd or Odean Smith.” as they develop. It’s a pretty deep lineup with Akeal Hosein or even Gudakesh Motie and Hayden Walsh Jr.”

“Then in bowling you have Alzarri Joseph, who has not played yet. But he will come into the fray. I believe the West Indies are building in the right direction with their T20 game. Whether they have enough time to to be in top shape by the time T20 World Cup comes, time will tell, but I think they are slowly building in the right direction.”–IANS

