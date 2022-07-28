Tennis coach Max Wenders hit by 12-year suspension





Dutch tennis coach Max Wenders has been banned for 12 years for match fixing, according to the International Tennis Integrity Agency. The ITIA said Wenders has admitted to committing “multiple charges of match fixing” and also admitted destroying evidence and making no mention of a corrupt approach. One of the charges against Wenders fell under a rule that prohibits people involved in tennis from “directly or indirectly facilitating a player not to give his or her best effort under any circumstances.” The ITIA did not say when or where the alleged behavior took place, and it did not name any players. READ MORE: Anger NRLW star over boycott Manly player READ MORE: Boycott male players who should stay away READ MORE: Explosive Details Of Liz Cambage Split Revealed The ITIA said Wenders was banned and fined $12,000 at a hearing in April 2021, but the penalties were only now being published after submissions from Wenders’ legal team. He will not be allowed to attend a tennis tournament approved by the sport’s major governing bodies until 2033. Wenders had reportedly worked with multiple players on the WTA Tour as a coach, assistant or hitting partner. He is the ex-boyfriend of 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin. In a statement to opencourt.ca, Wenders said: “As published by the ITIA, a decision was made against me today, April 28, 2021, by an anti-corruption hearing officer regarding violations of the Tennis Anti-Corruption program. Tennis coach Max Wenders has been banned for 12 years. (Getty) “I am extremely disappointed with the decision. I further note that ITIA’s statement on this matter contains a number of inaccuracies, which I have asked it to correct. “While I cannot comment further at this time, due to the ongoing nature of this matter, I would like to make it particularly clear that I have not been penalized for arranging matches and that the decision relates to events that took place between the end of 2018 and 2019.” Wenders previously coached Dutch Demi Schuurs, who played doubles with Ash Barty in 2018, with the pair winning tournaments in Rome and Montreal. — Additional reporting by Brett Graham. For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter at click here! The backstories and controversies that have led to feuds involving athletes

