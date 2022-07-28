Sports
Amusan, Quadri and Oborududu lead Nigeria’s 94-man team Nigeria to 22nd Commonwealth Games
World Champion Tobi Amusan, Commonwealth gold and silver medalists, Blessing Oborududu and Aruna Quadri are part of the 94-man Team Nigeria competing in the 22nd Commonwealth Games which kick off today in Birmingham.
Amusan, who just had blistering runs at the just-concluded World Championships in Athletics in Oregon, will lead other athletes in athletics as they defend and compete for more medals.
Meanwhile, struggling gold medalist Blessing Oborududu will lead her teammates as Nigeria looks to defend the three gold medals won in 2018 by the trio of Odunayo Adekuoroye, Aminat Adeniyi and Oborududu.
The table tennis team will try to challenge for gold medals led by Aruna Quadri, who won a silver medal in the men’s singles and team event at the last Games.
Team Nigeria has had good moments at the 92-year-old sports festival for Britain’s past colonies. The 2018 set earned a total of 24 medals, comprising nine gold, nine silver and six bronze medals in 2018.
According to the organizers, the opening ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, August 28, is planned at Alexander Stadium.
According to the Nigeria News AgencyTeam Nigeria will be led by Para Power lifter Innocent Nnamdi and wrestler Oborududu.
ALSO READ: Former world record holder 100 m hurdles congratulates Amusan
“The ministry also named African U-18 Javelin gold medalist Chinecherem Nnamdi and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medalist Folashade Oluwafemiayo as flag bearers of Nigeria at the opening announced for Thursday.”
Team Nigeria will compete against nine events; Wrestling, weightlifting, table tennis, para table tennis, para powerlifting, para athletics, judo, boxing and track and field.
Team Nigeria athletes to the Commonwealth Games
Athletics
1) Adeyemi Sikiru
2). He sees the old Akintola
3). Amarachukwu Obic
4). Amen Dubem
5). Amusan Oluwatobiloba
6). Ella Onojuevwo
7). Enekwechi Chukwuebuka
8). Ese Mist
9). Ezekiel Nathaniel
10). Favor Ofili
11 Favor Oghene-Tejiri Ashe
12 Godson Oke Oghenebrume
13 Isa Esther
14 Joy Udo Gabriel
15 Mike Edwards
16 Nnamani Johnson
17 Nnamdi Chinecerem
18 Miss Grace
19 Obiageri Amechi
20 Ojeli Emmanuel
21 Olatoye Oyesade
22 Omovoh Knowledge
23 lucky believer
24 Orobosa Annabel Frank
25 Patience Okon George
26 Raymond Ekevwo
27 Rosemary Chukwuma
28 Ruth trial
29 Samson Nathaniel
30 Seye Ogunlwewe
31 Temitope Adeshina
32 Tima Godbless
33 Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike
34 ADEYINKA Benson
boxing
35 EGNOJOBI Yetunde
36 EHWARIME Innocent
37 OGUNSEMILORE Cynthia
38 OSHOBA Elizabeth
39 PRINCE Abdul-Afeez boxing soba
40 OYEKWERE Ifeanyi
41 SHOGBAMU Bolanle
42 HIS FRIEND Jacinta
43 SHOW Joy Oluchi
Judo
44 EDWIN Patrick
45 JAMES Cecilia Chinyeve
46 MURITALA Fatai
47 ALAM Ugochi
Para-athletics
48 KING KENNEDY
49 GALADIMA Suwaibidu
50 YOU KNOW Niideka
51 GOODNESS END
52 IBRAHIM Abdulazeez
Para-Powerlifting
53 IKECHUKWU Obichukwu
54 MARK Onyinvechi
55 NNAMDI innocent
56 OLUWAFEMIAYO Folashade
57 OMOLAYO Bose
58 THOMAS Verre
59 TIJANI LATIFAT
60 Tajudeen’s Repentance
Para Table Tennis
61 IKPEOY IFechukwude
62 OBAZUAYE Faith
63 OBIORA Trusting Faith
64 OGUNKUNLE Esau
65 OLUFEMI Alabi Olabivic
66 SULE Nasir
67 AMADI Omehu
Table tennis
68 ARUNA Quadric
69 BELLO Fatima Atinuke
70 BODE Abiodun
71 OFFIONG Edema
72 MEETING DAY***
73 OLAJIDE Adeyemi Omotayo Table Tennis
74 ORIBAMISE Esther
75 OSHONAIKE Funke
76 EMMANUEL Appah
Weightlifting
77 KING Joy Ogbonne
78 ISLAMIYAT Adebukola
79 OLARINOYE Adijat
80 OSIJO Mary Taiwo
81 RABIATU Folashade
82 STELLA Peters Kingsley
83 TAIWO Ladic
84 UMOAFIA Joseph
wrestle
85 ADEKUOROYE Grace
86 ADEKUOROYE Odunayo
87 AMAS Daniel
88 EBIKEWENIMO Welson
89 EKEREKEME Agiomor
90 GENESIS Grace
91 KOLAWOLE Esther
92 OBORODUDU Blessing
93 OGBONNA Emmanuel John
94 REUBEN Hannah
Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government.
For continued free access to the nation’s best investigative journalism, we ask that you consider making a modest donation to this noble endeavor.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you contribute to support relevant journalism and ensure that it remains free and available to everyone.
To donate
TEXT ADVERTISING: Call Willie – +2348098788999
Sources
2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/nigeria-sports-news/545453-amusan-quadri-and-oborududu-lead-nigerias-94-strong-team-nigeria-to-22nd-commonwealth-games.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
- Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate India’s first international bullion exchange in Surat: what is it? July 28, 2022
- Gwyneth Paltrow says Hollywood child stars have to work ‘twice as hard’ July 28, 2022
- Shop Nordstrom Made deals on Zella and BP. July 28, 2022
- Google has announced changes to its Play Store policy to combat false information, limit advertising and enhance security July 28, 2022
- S. Korea, Indonesia step up cooperation on new Jokowi investment project July 28, 2022