Amusan, Quadri and Oborududu lead Nigeria’s 94-man team Nigeria to 22nd Commonwealth Games





World Champion Tobi Amusan, Commonwealth gold and silver medalists, Blessing Oborududu and Aruna Quadri are part of the 94-man Team Nigeria competing in the 22nd Commonwealth Games which kick off today in Birmingham. Amusan, who just had blistering runs at the just-concluded World Championships in Athletics in Oregon, will lead other athletes in athletics as they defend and compete for more medals. Meanwhile, struggling gold medalist Blessing Oborududu will lead her teammates as Nigeria looks to defend the three gold medals won in 2018 by the trio of Odunayo Adekuoroye, Aminat Adeniyi and Oborududu. The table tennis team will try to challenge for gold medals led by Aruna Quadri, who won a silver medal in the men’s singles and team event at the last Games. ARUNA (NGR) _2021_WTTC_PRG_2856 switchboards Team Nigeria has had good moments at the 92-year-old sports festival for Britain’s past colonies. The 2018 set earned a total of 24 medals, comprising nine gold, nine silver and six bronze medals in 2018. According to the organizers, the opening ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, August 28, is planned at Alexander Stadium. According to the Nigeria News AgencyTeam Nigeria will be led by Para Power lifter Innocent Nnamdi and wrestler Oborududu. ALSO READ: Former world record holder 100 m hurdles congratulates Amusan “The ministry also named African U-18 Javelin gold medalist Chinecherem Nnamdi and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medalist Folashade Oluwafemiayo as flag bearers of Nigeria at the opening announced for Thursday.” Blessing Oborududu Team Nigeria will compete against nine events; Wrestling, weightlifting, table tennis, para table tennis, para powerlifting, para athletics, judo, boxing and track and field. Team Nigeria athletes to the Commonwealth Games Athletics 1) Adeyemi Sikiru

2). He sees the old Akintola

3). Amarachukwu Obic

4). Amen Dubem

5). Amusan Oluwatobiloba

6). Ella Onojuevwo

7). Enekwechi Chukwuebuka

8). Ese Mist

9). Ezekiel Nathaniel

10). Favor Ofili

11 Favor Oghene-Tejiri Ashe

12 Godson Oke Oghenebrume

13 Isa Esther

14 Joy Udo Gabriel

15 Mike Edwards

16 Nnamani Johnson

17 Nnamdi Chinecerem

18 Miss Grace

19 Obiageri Amechi

20 Ojeli Emmanuel

21 Olatoye Oyesade

22 Omovoh Knowledge

23 lucky believer

24 Orobosa Annabel Frank

25 Patience Okon George

26 Raymond Ekevwo

27 Rosemary Chukwuma

28 Ruth trial

29 Samson Nathaniel

30 Seye Ogunlwewe

31 Temitope Adeshina

32 Tima Godbless

33 Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike

34 ADEYINKA Benson boxing 35 EGNOJOBI Yetunde

36 EHWARIME Innocent

37 OGUNSEMILORE Cynthia

38 OSHOBA Elizabeth

39 PRINCE Abdul-Afeez boxing soba

40 OYEKWERE Ifeanyi

41 SHOGBAMU Bolanle

42 HIS FRIEND Jacinta

43 SHOW Joy Oluchi Judo 44 EDWIN Patrick

45 JAMES Cecilia Chinyeve

46 MURITALA Fatai

47 ALAM Ugochi Para-athletics 48 KING KENNEDY

49 GALADIMA Suwaibidu

50 YOU KNOW Niideka

51 GOODNESS END

52 IBRAHIM Abdulazeez Para-Powerlifting 53 IKECHUKWU Obichukwu

54 MARK Onyinvechi

55 NNAMDI innocent

56 OLUWAFEMIAYO Folashade

57 OMOLAYO Bose

58 THOMAS Verre

59 TIJANI LATIFAT

60 Tajudeen’s Repentance Para Table Tennis 61 IKPEOY IFechukwude

62 OBAZUAYE Faith

63 OBIORA Trusting Faith

64 OGUNKUNLE Esau

65 OLUFEMI Alabi Olabivic

66 SULE Nasir

67 AMADI Omehu Table tennis 68 ARUNA Quadric

69 BELLO Fatima Atinuke

70 BODE Abiodun

71 OFFIONG Edema

72 MEETING DAY***

73 OLAJIDE Adeyemi Omotayo Table Tennis

74 ORIBAMISE Esther

75 OSHONAIKE Funke

76 EMMANUEL Appah Weightlifting 77 KING Joy Ogbonne

78 ISLAMIYAT Adebukola

79 OLARINOYE Adijat

80 OSIJO Mary Taiwo

81 RABIATU Folashade

82 STELLA Peters Kingsley

83 TAIWO Ladic

84 UMOAFIA Joseph wrestle 85 ADEKUOROYE Grace

86 ADEKUOROYE Odunayo

87 AMAS Daniel

88 EBIKEWENIMO Welson

89 EKEREKEME Agiomor

90 GENESIS Grace

91 KOLAWOLE Esther

92 OBORODUDU Blessing

93 OGBONNA Emmanuel John

94 REUBEN Hannah Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure a good society, responsible democracy and transparent government. For continued free access to the nation’s best investigative journalism, we ask that you consider making a modest donation to this noble endeavor. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you contribute to support relevant journalism and ensure that it remains free and available to everyone. To donate TEXT ADVERTISING: Call Willie – +2348098788999

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/nigeria-sports-news/545453-amusan-quadri-and-oborududu-lead-nigerias-94-strong-team-nigeria-to-22nd-commonwealth-games.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos