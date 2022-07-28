Hope for College Football Playoff expansion deal as interest in 16-team model grows

INDIANAPOLIS — Just as it looked like the expansion of the College Football Playoff was headed toward its finals, the rescheduling of the conference started by Texas and Oklahoma, which jumped to the SEC, put the whole process on hold. Last month’s meeting of the FBS commissioners in Park City, Utah, went so well that those who have fought over the expansion of the CFP for the past year seem to be moving closer to a format.

“We haven’t solved anything, but we had a very good meeting,” one of the participants in the meeting told CBS Sports. “I came out of that meeting quite optimistic. Five days later, boom. I don’t know what effect we had on it. We had the best meeting we’ve had in over a year.”

That “boom” moment came on June 30 when the news leaked that USC and UCLA were joining the Big Ten. But even since then, commissioners have been optimistic about the expansion of the CFP to the point that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren recently expressed interest in a 16-team model.

“I do want to watch 16,” Warren told CBS Sports at the Big Ten Media Days. “I want to see them all. I want to see all but four.’

As proposed last year, a 12-team playoff would include the six highest-ranked conference champions plus six big bids. Warren voted against that model because he wanted a guaranteed spot for the Big Ten champion.

(Spoiler alert: The Big Ten champion would have been a virtual lock to be among the top six conference champions each year.)

Warren was joined in that “no” vote by Pac-12 commissioner Georgia Kliavkoff and ACC commissioner Jim Phillips. At the time, passage required unanimous consent.

On Tuesday, Warren said he was “100%” in favor of expansion. He then told The Athletic that he “will soften” [his] position” regarding the top six highest-ranked champions.

That may have something to do with the fact that the Big Ten and SEC are in the process of separating from the rest of college football. It could also be the realization that, after the current CFP contract expires after the 2025 season, a unanimous vote is no longer needed to change the structure.

Mississippi state president Mark Keenum, chairman of the CFP Board of Managers, said earlier this summer that he hoped the presidents would have sorted out the expansion by next summer. An expanded bracket would be in order for the 2026 season.

Last week, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey indicated that he would support a bracket with the best teams available, whether or not they are conference champions. Sankey was part of a four-person subcommittee that took two years to model everything from four to 16-team playoffs before deciding on the proposed 12-team format.

The sudden interest in 16 is best explained by, “Why not?” Still, one high-profile industry called the idea “madness” and said Sankey’s original subcommittee got it right on 12 teams.

A 12-team bracket is valued at about $1.2 billion a year, industry sources told CBS Sports.

Support for the group of 16 teams may have started when the commissioners were in Park City for the annual meeting of the Collegiate Commissioners Association. Of those eligible to attend the meeting, only Notre Dame’s athletic director Jack Swarbrick was absent due to a previous commitment.

“I don’t have a problem with 16,” said Barry Alvarez, Big Ten’s senior adviser on football. I think we need more access. College football needs more access to the playoffs. Every game used to be important. Now you see people lose interest when someone loses a game prematurely. Well, they’re out of the play-offs.”

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, one of those expansion architects along with Sankey, explained that until November, up to 30 teams would be in the fray if a bracket of 12 teams had to be filled.

Warren and others have already projected that a run of 16 teams would require each program to begin their regular season in the last week of August. Currently, that space is called “Week Zero” — openers for a handful of teams before the traditional Labor Day weekend openers.

The 12-game season would then be completed in time for the first round of playoff games likely to begin in the second week of December.