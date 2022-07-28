Sports
Fairhaven’s Kole Pinto is 2022 Boys Tennis Player of the Year
Kole Pinto knew he would have to earn whatever came his way during his first season with the Fairhaven boys’ tennis team.
“Nobody knew who I was when the season started. I had to prove myself,” said Pinto, a freshman who lives in Acushnet and attends school at Fairhaven. “I knew the competition was going to be a challenge and nobody would switch for me.”
However, Pinto likes to push himself, and once he was on the first basehit for the Blue Devils, he was unstoppable.
“He has fantastic foundations and the strongest forehand I’ve seen in any tennis I’ve seen at his age,” said Fairhaven coach Andrew Richards. “He has a natural net play. When he gets to the net, he almost always gets the point.”
More:Introducing the 2022 Standard-Times Boys Tennis Super Team and All-Stars
Pinto, who started playing tennis at the age of eight, was hooked from the start.
“I liked it right away. It’s a mental sport and you have to think carefully,” he said. “There’s a lot of strategy involved. You have to have a plan and be a few moves ahead. You’re always on the move and you have to anticipate what your opponent is going to do. It’s a back and forth chess game there.”
Pinto has had early experience playing in Tennis Association youth tournaments in the United States, so he has never lacked confidence.
“I’ve always felt comfortable on the court because tennis is a fun sport to play,” he said. “The competition is pushing things up a notch, but that seems to bring out the best in me.”
The2022 Standard Times Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Brooklyn Bindas by Wareham
Pinto has always been a competitor and that has helped him when things don’t go his way.
“If he starts to fall behind, he can kick it up a notch,” Andrews said. “If he starts to struggle a bit, he’ll make an adjustment and kick him into a higher gear.”
With talent and the right attitude, it’s no surprise that Pinto has established itself as one of the emerging players in the region. Besides adding some varsity experience to his game, he also improved in a very important part of the game.
“I got better as the season went on and I was able to play with a lot more stamina,” said Pinto. “I got stronger and that got me through some difficult games.”
After seeing Pinto have a successful first season under his belt, Andrews is excited about Pinto’s future.
“His desire to win and his determination will make him an extremely dangerous player in the future,” Andrews said. “He has all the ingredients to become a phenomenal player in the future.”
ALL ABOUT COOL PINTO
WHY HE IS SELECTED:Took the area by storm as a freshman in his first varsity season. Played with a lot of energy, confidence and maturity. Has all the tools and knows when to attack and when to sit back. Has good attitude and behaves well on the field. Respects the game and its opponents.
IMPORTANT STATISTICS:Set an 18-1 record in first singles to become the Most Valuable Player in the South Coast Conference. … Rally for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Apponequet’s Will Horton to win the SCC singles championship.
MVP MOMENT:Win a rematch against Dartmouth’s Justin Kerney, the only player to beat him last season. “I had that race circled on my calendar,” Pinto said. “He’s a tough player. His stamina was incredible and I couldn’t take him off the baseline. I had to play the best I could to beat him.” Kerney won the first meeting with a score of 6-4, 6-3 and Pinto took a 6-0, 6-1 win for the second time.
ADDRESS COACH NATE ELEUTERIO:“Kole is just super consistent. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, so you have to be good to beat him. He’s so good around.”
COMMENTS:Is the younger brother of junior Kaydin Pinto, who plays first singles for the Fairhaven girls’ team and earned Standard-Times Super Team honors last season. … Enjoys playing basketball, hitting golf balls and swinging on batting ranges in his spare time. … Loves sports, including some boxing exercises. …Is interested in history and likes to watch the History Channel before calling it a day and diving into the night.
Sources
2/ https://www.southcoasttoday.com/story/sports/high-school/tennis/2022/07/28/fairhavens-kole-pinto-2022-boys-tennis-player-year-standard-times-southcoast-ma/10123296002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate India’s first international bullion exchange in Surat: what is it? July 28, 2022
- Gwyneth Paltrow says Hollywood child stars have to work ‘twice as hard’ July 28, 2022
- Shop Nordstrom Made deals on Zella and BP. July 28, 2022
- Google has announced changes to its Play Store policy to combat false information, limit advertising and enhance security July 28, 2022
- S. Korea, Indonesia step up cooperation on new Jokowi investment project July 28, 2022