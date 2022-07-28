Fairhaven’s Kole Pinto is 2022 Boys Tennis Player of the Year

Kole Pinto knew he would have to earn whatever came his way during his first season with the Fairhaven boys’ tennis team.

“Nobody knew who I was when the season started. I had to prove myself,” said Pinto, a freshman who lives in Acushnet and attends school at Fairhaven. “I knew the competition was going to be a challenge and nobody would switch for me.”

However, Pinto likes to push himself, and once he was on the first basehit for the Blue Devils, he was unstoppable.

“He has fantastic foundations and the strongest forehand I’ve seen in any tennis I’ve seen at his age,” said Fairhaven coach Andrew Richards. “He has a natural net play. When he gets to the net, he almost always gets the point.”

Pinto, who started playing tennis at the age of eight, was hooked from the start.

“I liked it right away. It’s a mental sport and you have to think carefully,” he said. “There’s a lot of strategy involved. You have to have a plan and be a few moves ahead. You’re always on the move and you have to anticipate what your opponent is going to do. It’s a back and forth chess game there.”

Pinto has had early experience playing in Tennis Association youth tournaments in the United States, so he has never lacked confidence.

“I’ve always felt comfortable on the court because tennis is a fun sport to play,” he said. “The competition is pushing things up a notch, but that seems to bring out the best in me.”

Pinto has always been a competitor and that has helped him when things don’t go his way.

“If he starts to fall behind, he can kick it up a notch,” Andrews said. “If he starts to struggle a bit, he’ll make an adjustment and kick him into a higher gear.”

With talent and the right attitude, it’s no surprise that Pinto has established itself as one of the emerging players in the region. Besides adding some varsity experience to his game, he also improved in a very important part of the game.

“I got better as the season went on and I was able to play with a lot more stamina,” said Pinto. “I got stronger and that got me through some difficult games.”

After seeing Pinto have a successful first season under his belt, Andrews is excited about Pinto’s future.

“His desire to win and his determination will make him an extremely dangerous player in the future,” Andrews said. “He has all the ingredients to become a phenomenal player in the future.”

ALL ABOUT COOL PINTO

WHY HE IS SELECTED:Took the area by storm as a freshman in his first varsity season. Played with a lot of energy, confidence and maturity. Has all the tools and knows when to attack and when to sit back. Has good attitude and behaves well on the field. Respects the game and its opponents.

IMPORTANT STATISTICS:Set an 18-1 record in first singles to become the Most Valuable Player in the South Coast Conference. … Rally for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Apponequet’s Will Horton to win the SCC singles championship.

MVP MOMENT:Win a rematch against Dartmouth’s Justin Kerney, the only player to beat him last season. “I had that race circled on my calendar,” Pinto said. “He’s a tough player. His stamina was incredible and I couldn’t take him off the baseline. I had to play the best I could to beat him.” Kerney won the first meeting with a score of 6-4, 6-3 and Pinto took a 6-0, 6-1 win for the second time.

ADDRESS COACH NATE ELEUTERIO:“Kole is just super consistent. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, so you have to be good to beat him. He’s so good around.”

COMMENTS:Is the younger brother of junior Kaydin Pinto, who plays first singles for the Fairhaven girls’ team and earned Standard-Times Super Team honors last season. … Enjoys playing basketball, hitting golf balls and swinging on batting ranges in his spare time. … Loves sports, including some boxing exercises. …Is interested in history and likes to watch the History Channel before calling it a day and diving into the night.